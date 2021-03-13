The Bozeman School District on Friday reached a tentative two-year pay raise agreement with its teachers union and outlined avenues for continuing conversations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 500 teachers in the district will receive a 4% increase in pay over the next two years, including a 2.5% increase beginning next school year followed by a 1.5% increase the following year.
The pay increases were in large part based on 4% inflationary increases the district expects to receive from the Legislature over the next two years and is constrained by uncertainty over next year’s enrollment, according to district officials.
The district saw its enrollment decline for the first time in 16 years during the COIVD-19 pandemic, particularly in K-8 grades. District officials have said it’s difficult to predict how the ongoing impacts of the pandemic will affect next year’s enrollment.
Casey Bertram, interim co-superintendent, said pay raises could have been a contentious topic but ended up being one of the shortest discussions due to a financial audit provided by Mike Waterman, the district’s business services director.
Tami Phillipi, president of the Bozeman Education Association, said the details of the raises and contract negotiations were discussed with BEA members during Thursday’s meeting.
Phillipi acknowledged that rapid increase in home prices and rent have made Bozeman is a tough place to live for many people.
“The trustees and the district would have given us a higher increase if they could have,” she said. “…We each have to deal with the cards we’re dealt. We understand the realities and we accept the realities.”
The weeklong discussions also tackled many COVID-19 impacts teachers in the district have experienced in the past year from increased workloads to navigating online teaching with a new learning management system, Canvas.
“It was a very humbling and healing opportunity to see how challenging things were for the teachers in the past year,” Bertram said.
The district and teachers agreed to continue the COVID-19 advisory task force or launch a similar group in the summer to tackle “COVID implications for next year,” Bertram said.
“A lot of COVID related things left us divided and we saw as a district that it wasn’t until the metrics/matrix task force process that happened in November, that we really sat down and started doing collaborative work closely,” he said.
The district and teachers made commitments to continue COVID-19 conversations on issues “that we couldn’t solve in a week,” Bertram said — including high school teachers who have had to balance teaching in-person classes and online classes for remote-only students, or Track C students.
“We came to an agreement that Track C as we know it is not a sustainable model,” Bertram said.
Enrollment projections for next year show between 30 and 50 students are interested in a remote-only option at the high school level. Bertram and Phillippi said talks around the best option to accommodate students who want to learn from home without burdening teachers would continue, but it is unlikely to look like the current model.
The discussions with BEA members also focused on the repercussions of the rapid rollout at the start of the school year of the new learning management system, Canvas.
Bertram said the negotiation process was an opportunity for the district to say it didn’t do everything right during the pandemic, including the “rushed” implementation of the online-learning platform Canvas.
“The impact on the teachers was incredible and pretty hard to measure,” he said. “… We learned from it and we fully acknowledge that we need to go slow to go fast.”
Phillippi also said there were discussions on expanding the number of teachers in the drivers’ education program — which typically sees a high demand from students — and adjusting the stipends for teachers leading extracurricular teams.
In January, the district anticipated a batch of right-to-work bills that would end the bargaining power of its two unions might pass the Montana Legislature. Hoping to preserve its negotiation process, the school board signed two agreements with its unions extending the current collective bargaining agreement through June 30, 2025.
While the right-to-work bills seem unlikely to pass, the deal states future agreements over compensation, benefits and working conditions would be added to the current agreement.
Bertram said many of the agreements reached during the week of negotiations would be “solidified” with memorandums of understanding.
Trustees Wendy Tage, Gary Lusin and Greg Neil attended the five negotiation sessions.
“The trustees have trusted the consensus process, whatever comes out of that is what the board will do,” Lusin said.
Contract negotiations with the union representing the district’s classified employees are expected to begin April 19.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.