Meadowlark Lunch TIme
School Chefs Kirsten Emborg and Carolee Hutchins serve lunch to third and second graders on Jan. 13 at Meadowlark Elementary School.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman Public Schools received over $14,000 in donations to cancel the negative school meal balances for all its students at the end of 2022.

While the district has accepted donations for several years, it put out a call for support toward the end of last year as the amount of negative meal accounts was drastically higher than it had seen before, according to Brittany Selvig, the food and nutrition services director.

During the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided money so school meals for all students would be free. That funding expired in June 2022, requiring schools to begin charging for meals and requiring families to apply for free or reduced meals.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

