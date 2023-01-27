Bozeman Public Schools received over $14,000 in donations to cancel the negative school meal balances for all its students at the end of 2022.
While the district has accepted donations for several years, it put out a call for support toward the end of last year as the amount of negative meal accounts was drastically higher than it had seen before, according to Brittany Selvig, the food and nutrition services director.
During the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided money so school meals for all students would be free. That funding expired in June 2022, requiring schools to begin charging for meals and requiring families to apply for free or reduced meals.
“It’s been a hard transition,” Selvig said. “It has been difficult getting families back in the habit of applying for meal benefits if they are needed.”
Meal debt is a problem for school districts across the country. The School Nutrition Association released national survey results in early January which showed districts had over $19 million in debt from students unable to pay for meals.
The district was thankful to have the community support it did, Selvig said.
“Our goal every day is to make sure that any student that wants or needs a meal, receives one. These donations help ensure we are able to continue feeding kids regardless of their account balance,” she said.
Selvig said they have seen more students and families struggling to pay this year compared to pre-COVID-19 times. To qualify for free school meals, a family of four must have an annual income of $36,000 or less.
“The income levels to qualify for meal benefits are set on a federal level and do not take into account the high cost of living in Bozeman,” Selvig said. “Many families that do not qualify are still struggling to keep enough money in their student’s meal account.”
The donations to zero out the owed accounts came from a wide variety of people, a testament to how helpful Bozeman is, according to Selvig.
“We’ve received donations from individuals, families, businesses, teachers, even the Gallatin High School Student Council asked to use money they had raised to clear out any negative accounts at their school,” she said.
“We are grateful for the generosity of the community as all student negative balances were canceled totaling over $14,000,” he wrote. “The move from free lunches during COVID back to the typical fee structure has been difficult for some families.”
