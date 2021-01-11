The Bozeman School Board voted Monday to move the district's middle and high schools will to more days of in-person instruction in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The middle schools will join the elementary schools in five days of in-person instruction on Feb. 2, while the high schools will move to four days of in-person learning on Jan. 27.
The motion passed by the board says the transition for high schools will be revisited on the Jan. 25 board meeting, allowing trustees to look at two weeks of additional COVID-19 data. The middle school transition could also be revisited during that meeting.
During the virtual meeting, co-superintendents Marilyn King and Casey Bertram recommended the high schools remain in the blended learning model — with two days in person — until trends in the COVID-19 matrix sparked a discussion for a more or less restrictive model.
In a presentation to the board, Bertram said one of the reasons for recommending the high school remain in the two days of in-person learning was because transmission rates at the high schools were consistently elevated above transmission rates for elementary and middle schools.
He said the central and high school administration would like additional weeks of COVID-19 data to see if the trend continued or there was a spike following the end of holiday break and the return of Montana State University students to campus on Monday.
Bertram said it was likely if the trend stayed stable, the administrators would review the COVID-19 data and make a recommendation at the Jan. 25 board meeting to transition to a less restrictive learning model.
But a motion to adopt the administration’s recommendation failed. Trustees Andy Willett, Greg Neil, Kevin Black, Gary Lusin and Wendy Tage voted against it.
The trustees opposed had concerns that waiting to decide on a transition to four days of in-person learning until the next board meeting would delay the transition for two weeks after that meeting. They argued voting to prepare for a Jan. 27 transition, the start of the next semester, would still allow the board to review its decision in light of more data at the Jan. 25 meeting.
The motion for the high schools to prepare for a transition to four days of learning on Jan. 27, pending any significant changes to the COVID-19 metrics before Jan. 25, passed 5-3,. Trustees Tanya Reinhardt, Douglas Fishcer and Chairperson Sandy Wilson were opposed.
The high school transition will be four days of in-person and one day of remote learning, or a 4-plus-1 model. High school teachers not only teach in-person students but also the high school’s online-only students too. The one day of remote learning allows planning time for the high school teachers.
Throughout the meeting, which had 230 viewers, a mix of students, teachers and parents provided public comment both for and against the transition to four days of in-person learning for the high school.
After the first motion failed, many public commenters expressed frustration over disregarding the co-superintendents' recommendations and the decision-making tool developed by a district task force last month.
Those in support for the transition to the 4-plus-1 model, said the blended model was not working for many students and was creating mental health challenges.
In-person learning is also likely to increase the number of quarantines since social distancing is harder in middle and high schools, according to district administrators. Throughout the meeting, parents and teachers discussed the struggles of quarantines and the disruption to the student and classroom.
Administrators also said students would not have access to as much teacher-supported remote learning during quarantines because teachers would be teaching full classes of in-person students.
The motion to keep elementary schools in five days and move the middle schools to full in-person learning passed unanimously.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.