The Bozeman School Board is planning to vote on a severance agreement with Superintendent Bob Connors at a virtual meeting Wednesday.
Board members will decide whether to pay $290,568.72 in severance to the superintendent, who was placed on administrative leave for an alleged policy violation pending a performance review in November. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday over Zoom.
The proposed severance agreement says “certain disputes and disagreements have arisen” between the school district and Connors over the superintendent’s job duties, and both parties want to “avoid the expense and distraction of potential litigation.”
If the agreement is approved, Connors will stay on paid administrative leave through the end of January. The severance payment covers the pay Connors would have earned had he remained employed from Feb. 1 through June 30, 2022, including some added vacation and unused sick leave, according to the proposed agreement.
Connors served as superintendent at Glasgow public schools in northeast Montana before he secured a job as superintendent in Bozeman in the summer of 2019. Since then, Connors has been tasked with directing the 7,000 student district during a pandemic.
On Nov. 2, the Board of Trustees voted to place Connors on paid administrative leave after a seven hour closed session. They cited an alleged policy violation but didn’t provide details. On Nov. 20, the Chronicle sued the district in an attempt to secure records related to the superintendent’s leave.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.