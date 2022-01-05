Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman School Board is scheduled Thursday to review applications for its superintendent position and select finalists.

After receiving 31 applications for the position, the board plans to review 10 candidate applications in a closed session to narrow it down to the candidates it will interview later this month.

Ray and Associates, the firm hired by the board to lead the national search process, plans to present the candidates during an executive session “in order to maintain candidate expectations of privacy and confidentiality,” according to the district.

The meeting, which starts at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, is planned to be held via Zoom. Following the executive session on Thursday, the board is scheduled return to an open session for public comment on non-agenda items.

The search firm pre-screened the applicants and completed background checks on each, according to the district. It narrowed the initial 31 applicants down to the 10 that will be presented to the board.

The district is expecting to release the names of the finalists by Jan. 14, after Ray and Associates confirms the individuals’ interviews.

The board is scheduled to hold interviews during open session at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. It also plans to deliberate on candidates in an open meeting.

In early December, the district put out the call for 12-15 parents or Bozeman residents to volunteer on an interview responder panel to provide feedback to the board on the candidate interviews.

The search firm used the results of an online survey, which was open from late-September to mid-October 2021, and a series of 10 virtual meetings with different stakeholder groups to compile a list of characteristics the district was looking for in a superintendent.

Some of the highest ranked characteristics included promoting a positive and professional environment; someone who is willing to listen to input but is a decision maker; someone who has a strong moral compass; someone who has leadership skills to respond to a diverse student body and community and; someone who is a strong communicator.

The school board plans to have a candidate selected no later than the end of January, according to board leadership.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

