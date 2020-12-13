The Bozeman School District administration is recommending the school board pass two stipends to recognize the challenges and additional work its employees have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board will consider a one-time hazard and essential worker stipend during Monday’s meeting, according the agenda.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for all of our district employees,” the recommendation says. “District employees at all levels have gone above and beyond their normal work loads.”
The one-time hazard pay stipend would be 726 for in-building teachers, paraprofessionals, food service staff, custodians and building level administrators. The one-time essential worker stipend would be for 160 remote teaching, clerical, non-administrative support staff and non-building administrators.
The two stipends have the support of the two union groups — Bozeman Classified Employees Associations and the Bozeman Education Association, according to the board’s supporting documents.
“Each group agrees this would make a positive impact on staff retention as well as recognize our employees for the additional responsibilities and time commitment they are fulfilling in order to keep our district moving forward,” the executive cabinet’s recommendations says.
The recommendation states many employees have worked outside of their normal job descriptions during the pandemic, which has made it harder to attract and retain qualified staff.
“In some cases, this commitment to keeping our schools open has resulted in more long days and nights, and more work on weekends,” it said. “Staff have been required to quickly switch from in person instruction to remote instruction to support students during quarantine periods and facilitate remote learners.”
The school administrators outlined how the some of the employees in the district are faced with hazardous working conditions from repeated and unavoidable close contact, which puts them at higher risk of COVID-19.
Employees would only be eligible for one of the two stipends, and taxes and retirement deductions would not be taken from the payment.
It qualifies them “for additional pay for performing hazardous work that involves physical hardship, physical discomfort and/or distress which is not adequately alleviated by protective devices,” the recommendation states.
The amounts for both of the stipends are the same. Staff members that are regularly scheduled to work at least half time would received $500, and employees scheduled to work less than half time would receive $250. The stipend would not apply to temporary employees, substitute employees, coaches or contracted employees.
Employees must also have been employed by the district before Nov. 2 and through Dec. 18 to be eligible for one of the stipends.
The money for the essential worker stipend, roughly $91,000 in total, would be paid out of the district’s interlocal agreement and retirement funds.
The hazard pay stipend, roughly $411,000 in total, would be paid from Gov. Steve Bullock’s coronavirus relief funds, which were allocated to assist schools in the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although if the hazard pay is an unlawful use of the coronavirus relief funds and the district can’t fund the stipends otherwise, the payment would be taken out of the employee’s paycheck next year.
If approved by the board on Monday, payments would be made on Dec. 23.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.