Bozeman School Board to begin advertising superintendent position By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 26, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman School Board nailed down the characteristics it’ll be looking for in its next superintendent after a survey and almost a dozen meetings with staff, students, parents and community members.During Monday’s meeting, the board members discussed top characteristics in a candidate with Ray and Associates, the consultant firm it hired to lead the nationwide search for its next leader.The search firm used the results of an online survey, which was open from late-September to mid-October, and a series of 10 virtual meetings with different stakeholder groups to compile a list of characteristics the district was looking for in a superintendent. The list of characteristics is being used in the superintendent position advertisements the firm is going to begin placing in around 10 different outlets. They include Ray and Associates’ website, Education Week magazine, National Association of School Superintendents, National Alliance of Black School Educators, Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents and School Administrators of Montana.With trustees, teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, students and non-parent community members responding to the top characteristics survey, Ray and Associates totaled the results from the groups into a combined ranking for each characteristic.Some of the highest ranked characteristics included promoting a positive and professional environment; someone who is willing to listen to input but is a decision maker; someone who has a strong moral compass; someone who has leadership skills to respond to a diverse student body and community; and someone who is a strong communicator.Ann Schultz, of Ray and Associates, also presented an overview of the input they received from the series of virtual community feedback meetings.Across the board, Schultz said, people said they wanted someone who was empathetic and a strong communicator. Many of the groups also said the next superintendent would need to be someone who could manage the growth of the district, could bring people together, could recruit and retain highly qualified staff and understood the political and cultural landscape of Bozeman.During board member discussion on the top characteristics, trustee Lisa Weaver took issue with the inclusion of one she said included language that was divisive.The characteristic, which had the combined ranking of 13 out of the list of 31, said the district’s superintendent “is able to lead district diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”Other trustees including Lei-Anna Bertelsen, Douglas Fischer and Sandy Wilson spoke up in favor of the list of characteristics as it was drafted, including leading diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.Bertelsen and Fischer both pointed out that it had ranked high among teachers, administrators, support staff, parents and the one student respondent, with non-parent community members ranking it lower that the other groups.“To me, it clearly shows that our community is behind that statement and characteristic,” Bertelsen said. “… I think it’s an important point and it stands there as something that was picked across the board as something that was a top descriptor.”The deadline to apply for Bozeman’s superintendent position is Dec. 12, with Ray and Associates scheduled to present the school board with the top eight to 10 candidates in early January 2022. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 