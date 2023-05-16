As part of its continued wave of budget cuts to address a $4.1 million deficit, the Bozeman School District is discussing raising the fees for the use of its facilities by organizations and individuals outside the district.
During Monday’s school board meeting, trustees talked about proposed policy changes that would net the district an estimated $96,000 in building fund revenue per year.
Mike Waterman, spokesperson for the district, said one goal of the fee hikes was to “keep our cuts as far away from the students as possible.”
The district’s other goals included establishing fair and consistent expectations for facility users, keeping facilities affordable and accessible to the public, establishing competitive pricing schedules and reduce complexity and ambiguity in the facility use policy.
To that end, the fee structure has been simplified and streamlined. The district would no longer differentiate between different types of organizations using the facilities. Organizations like nonprofits will take the biggest hit as their discounts disappear. The new fee schedule also eliminates many small charges for items such as the use of stage equipment.
Because of so many costs combining, it’s hard to get an accurate picture of just how much the prices are going up. In one of the few side-by-side comparisons that can be made, the cost of the high school gym without locker rooms will go from $22 to $45 under the new schedule.
Some fees went up that much, others did not. There was not an average across-the-board increase, Waterman said, and the incorporation of many smaller fees into the rental price means that for some items, the average price didn’t change much at all.
Waterman said the district is facing staffing issues for custodians to clean up after events, so it will be asking users to clean up after themselves or face loss of future facility use. Users must still pay custodial fees if the district deems their event warrants it.
School curricular users, officially recognized student clubs and school-sanctioned activities can use the facilities at no charge and have priority for scheduling. Official district partners will not be charged if their use is tied to their partnership with the district.
Waterman said the district looked around at similar facilities in Bozeman and beyond before setting its pricing, and the costs are at or below what those facilities are charging.
“No one seemed very thrilled about this,” Waterman said. “It’s a price increase, and they all recognize that. No one really jumped up and down and said, ‘Thanks for doing this,’ but I think they understand where we’re coming from.”
Waterman said the district shared the new fee amounts with the sports teams who use the facilities as well as fine arts groups such as the Bozeman Symphony, Intermountain Opera Bozeman and the Montana Ballet Company.
The fine arts groups could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Waterman and superintendent Casey Bertram both said that organizations using the facilities will likely have to make up the extra cost through fundraising or raising ticket prices for their events.
The most expensive facilities at $150 per hour are the auditoriums at the Willson Building and both high schools and the district’s outdoor stadium spaces. The custodial hourly rate is $50.
The Willson Auditorium seats 1,100, and the high school auditoriums seat 750, according to Bertram. Using an auditorium for six hours costs $900 at the new rates. If an organization sold 200 tickets, $4.50 of each ticket would go toward facility use. In a sold-out auditorium, that number drops to 81 cents at the Willson and $1.20 at the high schools. Those numbers do not include custodial services.
Waterman said there is some concern that users of the facilities will stop coming because of the fee increases, but the auditoriums and gyms are in high demand and are often requested by more than one user for the same time slot.
If the demand decreases too much, Waterman said they would reevaluate the fees.
The school board is expected to take a final vote on the fees when it meets next week.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.