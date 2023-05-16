Let the news come to you

As part of its continued wave of budget cuts to address a $4.1 million deficit, the Bozeman School District is discussing raising the fees for the use of its facilities by organizations and individuals outside the district.

During Monday’s school board meeting, trustees talked about proposed policy changes that would net the district an estimated $96,000 in building fund revenue per year.

Mike Waterman, spokesperson for the district, said one goal of the fee hikes was to “keep our cuts as far away from the students as possible.”


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

