The Bozeman School Board voted to approve an agreement with two state agencies Monday evening, allowing the district the option to continue a critical mental health service in the schools.
The Comprehensive School and Community Treatment, or CSCT, program has undergone administrative changes at the state and federal level in the last year, leaving the fate of the program unclear at the district level.
The district has participated in the program since its creation in 2005.
During Monday’s meeting, Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations, said it had been a long road to this point with a lot of back and forth with the state agencies but the agreement was acceptable to the district.
“It’s important to us to put the students first,” Waterman said, adding he was saddened that an administrative issue affected the program.
Approving the agreement, which had a start date of Jan. 1, 2022, allows the district to seek reimbursement for the CSCT services it has already provided this year, according to Waterman.
School districts participating in the program were required to sign a memorandum of understanding with OPI and DPHHS in order to receive reimbursement from the federal government for part of the program’s cost.
In 2021, the Montana Legislature moved the CSCT program under the joint responsibility of the Office of Public Instruction and the Department of Public Health and Human Services. OPI received $2.2 million in stopgap money for the program, which ran out at the end of 2021.
A prior federal change does not allow the district to use in-kind matches for their required contribution to the cost of the program.
The Legislature also tasked OPI to provide accounting guidance for the program. School districts say the state agency’s guidance goes beyond what is required by the federal government and DPHHS.
The district previously expressed concerns over the additional accounting guidance from OPI, saying it was burdensome from an administrative standpoint and created financial risk for the district.
The additional accounting guidance is not included in the MOU, Waterman said, but OPI has the authority to still enforce it and the district would be subject to the requirements.
While they still had some concerns, Waterman said, the district was exploring options to deal with risks it saw with OPI’s additional accounting guidance.
“Administration is exploring options to mitigate the risk caused by these rules. Among those options is reducing CSCT services provided to students while restructuring our mental health supports in a way that does not subject us to these requirements,” district documents stated.
Waterman said the agreement does not require the district to continue the service but positions it to continue CSCT services.
“The CSCT program is something we wish to continue. It is our first choice,” said Chad Berg, director of special education and student health.
Berg said it provides a much needed service to some of the district’s highest-need students.
During board discussion, trustee Gary Lusin asked how the changes have impacted the mental health providers the district contracts with for services in the schools.
“Right now, it is a challenge that our partners are facing,” Berg said. “… The fact that we have an outstanding invoice to pay funds to transfer in is holding up payment to our mental health providers.”
Waterman said since the bridge funding ran out in December, the district has been operating on faith that the issues would be worked out.
“We’re cornered frankly,” he said. “… We have an obligation to pay (the third-party providers). It’s larger than just the school district. These separate organizations have to make payroll.”
Trustee Lei-Anna Bertelsen asked what the board members could do to support the district and the CSCT program.
“I would encourage you whenever this conversation comes up, keep the kids at the center of the room,” Waterman said.