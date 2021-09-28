editor's pick Bozeman School Board sets superintendent salary range, plans public meetings By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Bozeman School District's search for its next leader is kicking up after the board and a consulting firm this week settled on a rough hiring timeline and a base salary range.The school board during Monday's board meeting discussed what community engagement meetings to hold and other next steps in its efforts to hire a superintendent.Ann Schultz, an associate with Ray and Associates, the firm hired for about $20,000 to run the nationwide search, asked the board to settle on a salary range to include in the position description and promotional flyers. The initial salary range proposed by board leadership as a discussion starting point was $170,000 to $185,000.Trustee Douglas Fischer proposed increasing the salary range to between $175,000 and $195,000, taking into account the cost of living in Bozeman and being competitive with other districts in the state.The estimated superintendent salary for districts like Missoula and Billings in the 2022-2023 school year is $190,550.“We’re a people business, too,” said Trustee Lei-Anna Bertelsen. “We compensate to get the best .... I think that’s just a part of what we need to consider.” The school board didn’t need to take a vote on the base salary range for the position but verbally agreed to include the range of $175,000 to $195,000 in the job description and the advertisements Ray and Associates posts.Schultz said the next step is to begin holding constituent meetings the week of Oct. 13 and asked the board to determine who should be included. An online survey of 31 qualities for a superintendent candidate will also be posted to the district’s website in the next week or so.Trustee Kevin Black proposed roughly seven groups of constituents to include in community meetings to get a range of perspectives on qualities the next superintendent should have. The groups ranged from parents, teachers, classified staff, administrators, and community and business leaders.“I think they’re critical in this,” said Trustee Gary Lusin about the various groups. “… I think it’s important to keep those different segments of our community involved in this. The more groups that we have that have been involved in our district for years, it might give us a good perspective."The firm plans to begin advertising for the position in mid- to late-October, after pulling together the feedback from staff, parents and community members.Schultz proposed advertising in places like their own website, Education Week newspaper and website, National Alliance of Black School Educators, Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, and School Administrators of Montana.The superintendent application deadline would be in mid-December with the firm presenting the top candidates to the board in early January. Interviews with the Bozeman School Board would happen in mid-January with a finalist selected towards the end of January, according to the tentative timeline from Ray and Associates. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 