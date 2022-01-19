The Bozeman School Board selected Casey Bertram as its next superintendent Wednesday evening.
Bertram has been serving as interim superintendent for the district this school year. The board voted unanimously to select him over two other candidates -- Mark Gabrylcyzk, who is assistant superintendent for Rapid City Area Schools, and Jeff Perry, who is superintendent of schools for Hamblen County, Tennessee.
At the start of the meeting Wednesday, Ann Schultz, consultant with the search firm Ray and Associates, presented results from both the trustees ranking of interview responses from the three candidates and feedback from administrators, staff and Bozeman residents.
Bertram ranked No. 1 among the trustee rankings of candidate responses during Tuesday’s interviews and among the 15 members of the public who were tasked with giving feedback to the board members.
Board members praised the experience and credentials of all three of the candidates. Consistently, the board members said Bertram had stood out to them as the right candidate for the district.
Although the board voted unanimously to choose Bertram as its next leader, trustee Lisa Weaver initially expressed support for Perry. Weaver highlighted his wisdom and years of experience leading multiple school districts to success.
“He felt like somebody who could come and equip us to get to the next level,” Weaver said.
The board members discussed Bertram’s experience and familiarity with the district and Bozeman, the stability he brought to the district a year ago, his leadership and communication skills, and his clear vision for the district.
Trustee Tanya Reinhardt also highlighted two reference letters the district received in Bertram’s application from Rob Watson and Kirk Miller, both past superintendents of Bozeman School District.
Bertram was previously the principal of Hawthorne Elementary School and the district's deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology. After the departure of former superintendent Bob Connors, Bertram served as interim co-superintendent alongside Marilyn King. In February 2021, the board chose him to serve as interim superintendent for this school year.
