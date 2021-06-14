A vacant seat on the Bozeman School Board remained empty for Monday’s meeting despite plans to fill it.
The Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools Matthew Henry had hoped to fill the seat before the school board meeting but couldn’t to after his initial pick withdrew his application Monday.
Henry told the Chronicle on Monday afternoon that he had intended to appoint Ryan Williams, an active-duty military officer and department head of the ROTC program at Montana State University.
Williams, who is set to retire in January 2022 after 20 years of military service, withdrew his application after hearing from Army lawyers that he cannot hold public office as a school board member while also serving active duty.
With his retirement officially approved, Williams was awaiting final word from the Army on whether he could serve on a nonpartisan school board.
“Unfortunately, it’s federal law that active duty military officers can’t hold elected office,” Williams said in an interview Monday, adding that he had hoped there would be some leeway since his retirement is imminent. “The final word came in today that I could not.”
There are a few exceptions to the rule against active duty military serving in public office, like for a school board position on a military base, Williams said.
During Monday’s meeting, board Chair Sandy Wilson said the superintendent “is taking a couple of extra days to make a decision.”
She said hopefully they would be welcoming the new member at the next board meeting.
“I thought he would present a fresh perspective,” Henry said. “… It seemed like it would be a great appointment all around.”
Some of the feedback from the seven school district representatives in the focus group affirmed that Williams would offer a diversity of ideas for the board, Henry said.
Williams also met the criteria the county superintendent was looking for, including being someone of high personal integrity, Henry said.
Although it was Henry’s goal to appoint someone by Monday evening, he said he planned to take some time to reflect before moving forward with an appointment. It was too early for him Monday to say when he might make a decision, he said.
In the past year, Williams, who has three children in the district, also worked as a substitute teacher in the district when it was experiencing a sub shortage. During his transition out of the military, Williams said he hoped to have more time to volunteer at his children’s schools.
Williams said he was open to possibly running for the school board in next year’s school board election.
“Conditions won’t change in the sense that the board will still need good people, if someone isn’t running next year,” he said.
Williams said the interview on Friday was still a great opportunity to communicate ideas to Henry and the school board.
The remaining five applicants are Joshua Covington, Jennifer Ahren Lammers, Ann Marshall, Cheryl Tusken and Lisa Weaver. Lammers, Tusken and Weaver ran in the May school board election.
The school board vacancy was created after Andy Willett moved out of the district in August 2020. He didn’t realize he was no longer qualified to serve on the board until late-April, well past the 60 days allowed under state law for the school board to appoint a replacement.
