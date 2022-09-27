Let the news come to you

The Bozeman School Board approved revisions to its policy on parent notifications to comply with a law passed by the 2021 Legislature that broadened the definition of human sexuality education.

Senate Bill 99 requires schools notify parents annually of classes their student is enrolled in that include human sexuality education or notify parents at least 48 hours in advance of the topics being discussed. Parents are allowed to opt their child out and review course materials under the law.

The district typically passes a slate of policy revisions recommended by the Montana School Boards Association following a legislative session.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

