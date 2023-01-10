Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman School District is hoping the passage of a levy this spring could reduce the impact of $4.1 million in general fund budget cuts approved by the school board Monday night.

The board unanimously approved two plans, with the first dependent on a new safety levy that would allow the district to reduce the planned staff cuts from the equivalent of 27 full-time employees to 20, maintain the Bozeman Charter School and gifted program staff and reimagine the planned cut of the fine arts director.

If the levy doesn’t pass in May, the district would revert to its second plan. That plan largely reflects cuts recommended by the budget committee and the first set of recommendations from Superintendent Casey Bertram, released last week.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.