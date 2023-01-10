“I can tell you from the outset that cutting $4.1 million out of a budget that’s predominantly people is a crummy thing to do,” Bertram said Monday evening. “However, I also know that there’s opportunity in these budget changes and that we need to seize opportunity and come out on the other side of this as a healthier district, as a more efficient district, as a district that’s more responsive to student needs.”
The plan to ask voters to approve a safety levy that would save $1.36 million in the general fund budget was first presented to the public on Jan. 6 in an email from Bertram.
Both the safety levy and a permissive or non-voted levy of $712,000 would be used for school safety and security, including school counselors and school resource officers, that would no longer be paid from the general fund budget.
“What we’re doing is adding significantly more tax money, tax revenue, tax requests from our voters and we’re using that money for the operational costs of school safety,” said Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations, of the safety levy.
Both plans include increasing extracurricular participation fees, increasing external facility user fees, restructuring the Thrive contract, decreasing building and department budgets by 10%, and selling real estate near Chief Joseph Middle School to “buy time” to study elementary school enrollment.
Neither plan calls for closing an elementary school.
In addition to the safety and possible general fund levies in May, it’s likely taxpayers will also see permissive levies for adult education, transportation, and building reserve, according to Waterman. He said the numbers are “extremely preliminary” but could be around an 8.5% to 9% increase over the current taxes.
The district will call for its election at the Feb. 13 meeting, finalize the ballot at the end of March, with the election scheduled for May 2.
If the safety levy is approved and the first plan moves forward, Bertram outlined two budget additions.
Plan A would add $280,000 or the equivalent of four full-time employees, to ensure the staff cuts would occur via attrition and $140,000, or two full-time employees, to increase support for multilingual and English learner students, one of the fastest growing student populations.
“When you’re cutting a budget, (additions) doesn’t seem to make sense to many. However, we know that within our achievement gap, we have a growing population of English learner students, multilingual English learners,” Bertram said.
School board members expressed their support for the first plan.
Trustee Sandy Wilson said one of the themes in the 200 plus survey responses, emailed public comment and discussions at feedback forums was how could residents help. The levy plan allows the community to help its schools, Wilson said.
Trustee Gary Lusin, who was involved in state legislation that increased flexibilities in school safety levies, said the district isn’t like a business that can increase its fees to increase revenue and is bound by various laws.
“It’s clear that plan A will allow the community to decide what we want to do, what we want to invest in our education and still make it efficient,” Lusin said.
Around a half dozen people provided public comment during the meeting, primarily focused on the impacts to the fine arts department with the cut of an administrative position.
The first plan would likely see the administrative position replaced with a teacher on special assignment and an administrative assistant while the second plan would only have an assistant position. During his presentation, Bertram said he wasn’t convinced that support for the fine arts needed to be a certified administrative position at an administrative salary.
A letter signed by K-12 music staff and read by a music teacher said if the position needed to be cut, they would like to see the teacher and assistant in both plans. They asked central office to do a comprehensive needs assessment for the fine arts department.
With the budget cuts approved, the district will move on to what Bertram identified as a second “mega-issue” for the district — revamping the master schedules for middle and high schools alongside the staffing cuts.
According to Bertram’s recommendations, the middle school master schedule would change for the 2023-24 school year and the high school would change for the 2024-25 school year.
