Bozeman School Board names superintendent candidates By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Jan 16, 2022 The Bozeman School Board will interview three candidates for the district's top leadership position on Tuesday evening, including its interim superintendent.The interviews will be open to the public via Zoom and in the Willson Board Room, with masks required for those viewing in person.Interim Superintendent Casey Bertram, Mark Gabrylczyk and Jeff Perry will be interviewed in hour-and-a-half segments starting at 5:30 p.m. with Gabrylczyk, followed by Perry and then Bertram. Gabrylczyk is the assistant superintendent and chief of staff in Rapid City Area School, and Perry is the superintendent of schools for Hamblen County, Tennessee.The board met on Jan. 6 to select applicants to interview from a list of 10 supplied by Ray and Associates, the search firm the district hired to conduct a nation wide search. Trustees initially selected four candidates but one withdrew from consideration.In early December, the district put out the call for 12 to 15 parents or Bozeman residents to volunteer on an interview responder panel to provide feedback to the board on the candidate interviews.The district also plans to post a link on its website on Jan. 18 to collect additional feedback following the interviews.After candidate interviews, the board will meet the following day on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. to pick its next superintendent during an open session. Once the candidate is selected, a contract will be finalized and the board will vote to appoint a superintendent at a future board meeting.The contract would start on July 1.Before being named interim superintendent for the current school year, Bertram was previously the deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology, co-interim superintendent, and principal of Hawthorne Elementary School for seven years. Before coming to Bozeman, Bertram was a teacher and principal in Kalispell, where he was principal of Hedges Elementary School for six years, according to candidate bios provided by the district.Gabrylczyk entered education as a special education paraprofessional and later became a special education teacher and principal at both the elementary and high school levels, according to his candidate bio.He later worked as the state director for Nevada Department of Education and the National Program Consultant for Utah State University. Gabrylczyk also worked for Nonpareil Corporation, a food service distributor, as a national food service manager.Gabrylczyk served as superintendent of the Snake River School District in Idaho until he ended his contract two years early in 2015. He was named in a 2014 lawsuit that a teacher filed against the district claiming her due process rights had been violated. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2016. The Idaho State Journal reported that the chair of the school board said the incident didn’t have anything to do with Gabrylczyk’s departure.In a phone call with the Chronicle on Friday, Gabrylczyk said the situation had never been about him.“Everything was done on the up-and-up. I happened to be the superintendent and she was an educator and she filed a complaint. We went through the whole process,” he said, adding the judge had sided with the school board, trustees and himself.Perry began his education career as a high school teacher and coach, and later worked as an assistant principal for high school and middle school before becoming principal of an elementary school, according to his candidate bio.In addition to his current job in Tennessee, Perry has also worked as the superintendent of schools in Colorado and Virginia.The format of the Jan. 19 meeting will be decided on Monday, according to the school district. The format of the Jan. 19 meeting will be decided on Monday, according to the school district. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 