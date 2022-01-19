The Bozeman School Board interviewed three superintendent candidates Tuesday evening, with plans to select the district’s new leader in a virtual meeting tonight.
Candidates were given just over an hour to respond to a series of 15 questions, ranging from leadership style, consensus building, accomplishing strategic goals, equity and inclusion practices, and transparency with the public.
The school board is expected to select the next superintendent during open session on Wednesday evening. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom starting at 5:30 p.m.
Ahead of Tuesday evening’s interviews, the three candidates spent two hours touring the district, including visiting Meadowlark and Whittier elementary schools, Chief Joseph Middle School and Gallatin High School, according to Pat Strauss, the district’s human resource director.
The candidates — interim Superintendent Casey Bertram, Mark Gabrylczyk, and Jeff Perry — also met with the executive council, which includes top administration leaders.
Gabrylczyk is the assistant superintendent in Rapid City Area School in South Dakota. Perry is the superintendent of schools for Hamblen County, Tennessee.
During his interview, Gabrylczyk highlighted his experience with professional learning communities and aligning priorities across districts and school buildings. He said he applied for the superintendent position after reviewing the district’s strategic plan.
“One of the things that really resonated with me as an administrator is your wanting to build a professional learning community process,” he said.
Gabrylczyk provided trustees with a QR code that included his 90-day plan, if he were selected as superintendent. Data analysis would be critical in his role as superintendent, he said.
When asked about equity and inclusion practices, Gabrylczyk said he learned the importance of supporting a student’s individual needs when working as a paraprofessional.
While there's a lot of work to be done as superintendent, Gabrylczyk said it's important to have conversations with students outside of the superintendent's office.
“We should be making our decisions around student needs,” he said.
Gabrylczyk said his experience with creating professional learning communities also showed him the importance of consensus building.
“I don’t have all the answers. People have difference experiences and we need to value those experiences and we need to listen to those experiences and make sure that we’re gaining those multiple perspectives. But again, as a leader it’s my job to make sure I’m providing the why to the board,” Gabrylczyk said.
During his interview, Perry defined his leadership style as collaborative.
“Everything is about relationships. You have to make sure you create those relationships in which people feel valued, respected,” Perry said.
When asked about the district’s long-term strategic plan, Perry said long-term planning should be a focus for schools.
“If we really know where we want to go, then we identify those things we can get done in the next six months, things we can get done in a year, and the things we can do long term,” Perry said, adding that he could bring his organizational skills and experiences to work collaboratively with the staff in the district.
When asked about equity and inclusion practices, Perry said there are some students who are never in any doubt of graduating, while there are others who expend everything they have to reach that point.
“If you treat every kid equal you’re automatically going to discourage some kids because they need more. They’re going to have to have more resources to be successful and I think that’s part of our job and part of our responsibility,” he said.
Perry said being an active listener is a huge part of the consensus process.
“With the consensus building piece, make sure everyone had an opportunity to be heard. Not that you’re going to take their advice and follow through with their advice but everybody had an equal opportunity at the table,” Perry said.
During his interview, Bertram referred to the work he’s done in the Bozeman School District, first as the principal of Hawthorne Elementary School, then deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology, interim co-superintendent alongside Marilyn King, and most recently interim superintendent for the current school year.
When asked about equity and inclusion practices, Bertram said if all means all, then it means all of the 7,465 students in Bozeman Public Schools.
“What has driven me as an educator, is imagine those 7,465 faces are on that wall and you tell me which one doesn’t matter. Point to which one doesn’t matter,” he said. “So that means kids from hard places, kids that don’t speak English, kids that come from a traumatic place and so they give you everything but respect. All of those kids matter.”
Throughout his interview, Bertram highlighted the ongoing work he’s started around consensus building, staff retention and recruitment, and tackling the long-term strategic goals of the district, including improving early literacy before students enter the school system.
Toward the end of his interview, Bertram said he knew interviews were important, and he also felt he had been in an interview process for the last two years. Trustees had a front row seat to know his skills, abilities, weaknesses and blind spots, he said.
“I was particularly nervous (tonight) and I kept asking myself why. And it’s that 7,465. It really matters what we do every single day. It really matters what we do for kids and I take this position very seriously. I think every student deserves a great public school and that’s my job,” Bertram said.
Throughout the interviews, a panel of volunteers was in attendance, with the group providing feedback to the search firm, Ray and Associates, and the school board before Wednesday evening’s board meeting.
There is also a link for the public to provide feedback on each of the candidates.