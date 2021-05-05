Three incumbents and one challenger have won election to the Bozeman School Board.
Douglas Fischer, Gary Lusin, and Lei-Anna Bertelsen each received about 20% of the vote according to results from the Gallatin County Election Department Tuesday evening. They were part of a group of eight candidates vying for three spots on the board.
Chairperson Sandy Wilson also won reelection. She was the only candidate to file for the high school district seat.
Fischer and Lusin are both current board members. Lusin, who has served on the board for the past 16 years, had previously said if elected this would be his last term. Fischer has served as a trustee since 2015.
Lei-Anna Bertelsen will be a newcomer to the board. She has a 30-year history with the school district, including years as a teacher.
All three highlighted the importance of building positive relationships with the families, teachers and residents, and the need to take the lessons-learned from the COVID-19 pandemic as the district moves forward.
The trustees will be sworn in at the May 17 school board meeting.
The other candidates were Jennifer Lammers, Anna Makarechian, Anna Shchemelinin, Cheryl Tusken and Lisa Weaver.
Wendy Tage initially announced she was running for reelection before withdrawing from the race.
All trustee positions are unpaid and last for three years.
