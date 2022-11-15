state capitol
The Bozeman School Board discussed its legislative priorities for the upcoming session, including school funding and recruitment and retention of staff.

Superintendent Casey Bertram outlined four key priorities for feedback from the school board, with district administration set to bring a final document back to the board at its early December meeting.

Bertram outlined the four draft priorities as funding and student learning, mental health and whole child skill development, early childhood education and recruitment and retention of high-quality staff.


