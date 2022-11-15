The Bozeman School Board discussed its legislative priorities for the upcoming session, including school funding and recruitment and retention of staff.
Superintendent Casey Bertram outlined four key priorities for feedback from the school board, with district administration set to bring a final document back to the board at its early December meeting.
Bertram outlined the four draft priorities as funding and student learning, mental health and whole child skill development, early childhood education and recruitment and retention of high-quality staff.
The priorities were similar to lists other AA districts in the state were putting together, according to Bertram. Trustees said they supported being unified with the other districts to get things accomplished in the Legislature while staying true to what was unique in Bozeman.
During the discussion, trustee Gary Lusin asked if there was anyway to know what the dollar amount would be to address the district’s priorities. He said it might help when talking to members of the Legislature if there was a figure attached to some of the district’s concerns.
Mike Waterman, the district's executive director of business and operations, said they didn’t have an estimate, but they could work on putting a price tag on some of the priorities.
A priority each year is the inflationary increases, with current state law capping it at a 3% increase.
“I don’t think that’s going to fund the cost-of-living increase,” Waterman said.
Trustee Tanya Reinhardt said she would like to see local control be a priority at the top of the list.
She asked for “something more succinct about wanting to keep local control with local school districts because the issues we’re facing here in Bozeman while not unique to this district and match a few other communities, but not all communities.”
She also said the language around mental health and “whole child skill development” felt “squishy” and she asked if the statistics from the Office of Public Instruction cited in the priority description could be made more specific to Bozeman Schools.
Bertram said OPI had recently scrubbed the term “social-emotional learning” from its website and replaced it with the term “whole child skill development.”