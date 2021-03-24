Thursday is the final day to submit applications to run for one of the four school board member seats up for election in May.
Applications for the four positions, including the one high school district position, will be accepted by the school district until Thursday at 5 p.m.
The school board terms for Chairperson Sandy Wilson and Trustees Douglas Fischer, Gary Lusin and Wendy Tage expire this year. Wilson holds the lone high-school-only seat and is the only candidate that has filed for its election.
Mike Waterman, business services director with Bozeman School District, said eight applications for the three elementary and high school combined seats have been filed as of Wednesday.
Board members Fischer, Lusin and Tage have filed to run again.
The five new candidates who have filed are Lei-Anna Bertelsen, Anna Shchermelinin, Anna Makarechian, Jennifer Lammers and Cheryl Tuskens.
People interested in submitting an application before the deadline can contact Waterman at (406) 502-6042.
