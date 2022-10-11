Willson School File
The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices are held at Willson School, photographed on Feb. 9.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Bozeman School Board discussed updates to how it reviews books and other learning materials that have been challenged.

The proposed policy changes include clarification on how to submit review requests, a required form for each challenged material and the makeup of the committee that reviews the requests. The revisions will be voted on at the Oct. 24 board meeting.

“There is a national trend for the public to ask that learning materials be reviewed by board of trustees across the nation, and (we’re) anticipating book challenges related to that trend,” Marilyn King, deputy superintendent of instruction told the school board on Monday

Liz Weber

