The Bozeman School Board discussed updates to how it reviews books and other learning materials that have been challenged.
The proposed policy changes include clarification on how to submit review requests, a required form for each challenged material and the makeup of the committee that reviews the requests. The revisions will be voted on at the Oct. 24 board meeting.
“There is a national trend for the public to ask that learning materials be reviewed by board of trustees across the nation, and (we’re) anticipating book challenges related to that trend,” Marilyn King, deputy superintendent of instruction told the school board on Monday
“Based on anticipating challenges this year and in the future, we wanted to make sure that our policy made sense and was aligned to what we needed when we wanted to pursue a formal process,” King said
Superintendent Casey Bertram said the district has in general seen an increase in the number of material reviews. He said those are typically resolved at the school-level by allowing alternative assignments for students or not allowing the individual student to check out a title a parent is concerned about.
“We watched Billings a year ago move through a process with three titles and we anticipated we would be in a similar situation so we’re making some proactive changes to the policy to ensure that it’s efficient for all involved,” Bertram said.
Last year, the district received fewer than five requests to review materials, all of which were resolved informally at the building level, according to Bertram.
There are two titles from the high school freshman English curriculum that look like they’re headed towards a formal process and committee review: “The Marrow Thieves” by Cherie Dimaline and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie.
The district has typically been able to resolve questions around books and other learning materials with discussions between the concerned parent and a teacher, librarian or school principal, King said. After a principal makes a decision, the parent can challenge it and it turns into a more formal request for review.
The policy revisions makes clear that parents are required to submit a questionnaire for each specific book or learning material that is challenged. King said it was important to understand the specific concerns someone has when reviewing challenged learning materials.
“We wanted to make sure that was included in the policy in writing because we didn’t want somebody to submit just a list of materials to be reviewed because they saw it on a website and they just want us to review everything,” King said.
If someone appeals a building-level decision on a challenged book or learning material, it goes to a committee for review.
Previously, the district had a learning materials review committee appointed on a three-year term. The proposed changes would let the superintendent appoint a different committee for each challenged material that included faculty members, community members, librarians and classroom teachers.
“This would allow us to be much more thoughtful so that we can get a variety of opinions which is important for something that comes to a process at this level,” King said.
The proposed changes also state the district will consider one formal request at a time. King said that addition was based on feedback from other large school districts in the state that have been reviewing challenged material.
“It’s a lengthy process. It’s a very important process and we want to give due diligence to the concern and the request,” King said, adding it requires the committee members read the materials in question and research and discuss them.
Bertram said there are two scenarios in the policy where the school board would weigh in — if a parent challenged the decision made by the review committee or if the committee recommended removing material on the core resource list approved by the school board annually.
The board members expressed support for the proposed changes Monday evening.
“We need to be responsive to genuine parent concerns about our curriculum and I think this does that. We also have to be aware of district resources and this protects the district and streamlines our process,” Trustee Douglas Fischer said.