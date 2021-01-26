The Bozeman School District entered into an agreement with its two unions to continue its collective bargaining process through 2025 in the face of pending legislation that could limit the power of unions.
The memorandums of understanding with the unions were signed because the Montana legislature “is considering several legislative proposals to limit or prohibit collective bargaining” for public employers and employees, according to the district.
During Monday evening’s school board meeting, the trustees voted unanimously to enter into the agreements with the Bozeman Education Association and the Bozeman Classified Employees Association
“This change, if implemented, will create many uncertainties and challenges for the District in negotiating compensation, benefits and working conditions,” a district document stated.
Pat Strauss, the district’s director of human resources, said the concern is if the BEA and BCEA were no longer the exclusive representation of employees.
“You could be bargaining with individual employees,” he said.
Legislative proposals like Senate Bill 89 are commonly referred to as ‘right to work’ and often limit unions from requiring dues in unionized workplaces. Introduced by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, SB 89 had a hearing in the Senate State Administration Committee on Monday.
The district said the proposed bills would possibly eliminate the BEA and BCEA as the exclusive representation during contract negotiations.
Strauss said district employees are not required to be a part of a union, with some choosing to be union members and others choosing not to.
The agreements with the two unions will extend the current collective bargaining agreement through June 30, 2025, with agreements over compensation, benefits and working conditions to be addendums to the current agreement.
“We’ve worked hard for a long time, since the early 2000s, to create a positive relationship with our employee groups,” Strauss said. “It gives ourselves until 2025 to work through any changes that might be coming through.”
Earlier this month, the Montana Federation of Public Employees came out against SB 89, with President Amanda Curtis saying it would sow “discord, undoing a century of labor stability and peace in Montana, and creates chaos in Montana’s school districts and local and state governments.”
Those in support of right-to-work argue it can spur business development and employees in union contracts should not have to pay dues to the union.
While SB 89 is one of the main ones in consideration, Strauss said he has heard there could be up to 10 similar bills that would fall within the realm of right-to-work. The MOUs are an effort to be proactive, he said.
“We definitely have worked hard in the district to make sure it’s a place people in the district feel valued,” he said.
Strauss said in other states that have passed right-to-work laws, the laws became effective pretty quickly, without a grace period.
“In other states, what we’ve seen is it’s ended collective bargaining,” he said.
He said the agreement with the two unions extends the period that the groups could continue their collective bargaining process and sets the district up to plan for what the future would look like if a bill like SB 89 were to pass.
Negotiations between the district and the unions are scheduled to begin later in the spring, Strauss said.
During Monday’s board meeting, Trustee Gary Lusin said the agreements with the two unions were a smart step to provide stability, and the current process of negotiation works well.
“I think protecting that for the next four years in the event we have to work toward some other process is smart to do,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.