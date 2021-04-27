Bozeman School Board trustees in their ongoing superintendent search plan to seek a collaborative and efficient leader who openly communicates with the board, staff and public, according to a board committee.
The district’s superintendent job description and profile committee, which met after Monday’s school board meeting, discussed the importance of recruiting the right candidates for the position while ensuring a clear understanding of the high job expectations.
The discussion between trustees hinted at the lingering concerns the board has over ensuring the right candidate is hired after it went through the lengthy process of terminating previous superintendent Bob Connors’ contract for $290,000.
The committee consisted of Chairwoman Sandy Wilson, Trustees Gary Lusin, Wendy Tage and Andy Willett, and the district’s Human Resources Director Pat Strauss. The group suggested revisions to the job description and leadership profile, which will be brought at a later date for the full board’s approval.
The job description was last updated in 2012.
“Maybe we can define and clarify some language in here so it’s not real vague and do it in a way where ultimately most of it can be measured through the evaluation process,” Lusin said.
“An individual could come in and have any kind of style of leadership for administrators, but is there a type of leadership we would like to identify?”
Trustees discussed the importance of hiring a candidate who can communicate accurately and in a timely manner to the board, staff, families and the public on the district’s successes and challenges.
“That’s what we need as a board, efficient and effective. That’s just something we’ve always tried to stress through the years,” Willett said.
It’s important to share the challenges as much as the successes, he said.
When it came to the contract the board will develop, Willett said it should provide more information on ensuring performance is “to the board’s satisfaction.”
It’s important for a superintendent to develop partnerships and maintain positive relationships with community organizations, Tage said.
Throughout the meeting, the trustees discussed how best to verify a candidate’s ability to perform the job duties and their past credentials.
“Is it beneficial for any individual applying for, or considering applying for, superintendent in our schools to know that as requested or whatever the board needs, they will verify a lot of these qualities,” Lusin said.
Committee members also added a line in the job description that says, “The Bozeman Public Schools Board of Trustees will conduct background and reference verifications to establish evidence of the above leadership characteristics.”
Tage said it was important to show candidates that the board would do their “due diligence.”
Strauss also mentioned the possibility of trustees performing a site visit at a candidate’s previous place of employment during the hiring process. He said it had not been performed for the last two superintendent hiring searches but can potentially give the district more options.
Wilson said the next steps are for the board leadership and its legal counsel to begin reviewing and updating the superintendent contract.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.