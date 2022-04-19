A crowd gathered at the Bozeman Public Library on Monday evening to hear four Bozeman School Board candidates discuss their priorities and their thoughts on curriculum selection, employee retention, and the district budget.
The forum, hosted by the library and the League of Women Voters of Bozeman, included incumbents Tanya Reinhardt and Lisa Weaver and challengers Lauren Dee and Amber Jupka.
Ballots, which were mailed on April 15, can be returned via mail or in-person by to the elections department at 311 W. Main St., or the Monforton School District Office at 6001 Monforton School Rd. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on election day, May 3.
Moderator Sally Mason of the League of Women Voters gave candidates two minutes to introduce themselves and then explain what their priorities would be as board members.
Reinhardt, who was first elected to the board six years ago, said she wanted to leverage her experience on the board and she didn’t feel it was the right time to step away. She said her priorities would be some of the challenges facing the district, including recruitment and retention of employees and finding creative solutions to address the issue.
Weaver, who was appointed to the board in June of 2021, said she was concerned over the growing mental health issues in the schools, which she said linked to three factors: the use of electronic devices, early sexualization of children, and that parents and teachers were afraid to speak up about their concerns.
“Kids shouldn’t be exposed to inappropriate information, ideas or imagery at school. They can have lifetime effects and open our kids to sexual victimization,” Weaver said, adding that there needed to be a policy in place to address the issue.
Jupka, who has two children in the school district, said she has seen firsthand some of the struggles the district is dealing with and wishes to be a part of the team to grow quality education. Jupka said she was concerned over hiring and retention of staff, and she would prioritize having a consistent curriculum across the schools.
Dee, who has three children in the district, said she was inspired by the work the district was doing to close the achievement gap and said she wants to keep the children in the center of the room as a board meeting. One of her priorities would be early literacy and the science of reading.
The forum was open to questions that had been emailed ahead of time and from audience members. Topics raised by audience member questions ranged from the rising cost of living in Bozeman, approving curriculum, healthy lifestyles education, stances on challenging books in school libraries, budget and fiscal responsibility, racism in the school district, teaching sexuality in schools and age-appropriate content, and ways for parents to be involved their child’s education.
One audience member asked candidates what they thought about critical race theory, which has become a controversial subject for school districts around the nation despite being a college academic framework.
The two current school board members said CRT is not a part of the school district’s curriculum, and if parents have a concern over something taught in their child’s classroom the first step is to reach out to their teacher.
Dee and Jupka both said it was important to teach all of history and to realize people have different opinions.
“We want to teach our children to be empathetic. And so with that, we need to teach various opinions and various ideas and various experiences of history,” Dee said.
When asked what they as board members would do if books were challenged in school libraries, candidates said it was important to ensure age-appropriate books were available to students. Many candidates pointed to the systems already in place for parents to communicate with teachers and building administrators over any concerns.
Reinhardt said in her time on the board, there hasn’t been a single book complaint made to the board.
“I think some of our polices about books need to be bolstered a little bit because times are changing, and materials are changing. The things that are making their way into our libraries are changing,” Weaver said, adding if there was a problem with a book it goes through a process starting with the teacher.
The elections department advises voters to mail their completed ballot no later than April 27, or deposit it at the elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.