The Bozeman School Board late Thursday canceled a special meeting it had scheduled for Friday to discuss an alleged policy violation.
The meeting, which was announced on Tuesday, was to be held via Zoom on Friday at 9 a.m. In an email sent at 7 p.m. Thursday, the district announced it had been canceled “due to technical difficulties with the Zoom meeting platform.”
“The meeting will be rescheduled with appropriate notice given,” the email said. “A working link to the meeting will be provided at that time.”
On Tuesday, Mike Waterman, the district business director, said there was a possibility the personnel violation could enter an executive session, which would be closed to the public.
Throughout the week, district administrators and board members said they could not elaborate on what the alleged policy violation was due to privacy concerns.
The announcement of the special meeting came a day after Monday’s board meeting was postponed to Nov. 9, frustrating many parents and teachers who had wished to raise concerns over the reopening plan for schools. Elementary schools are scheduled to return to five days of in-person learning on Monday.
Although the board was not scheduled to consider the return to school plan in the special meeting, the agenda had included an opportunity for public comment.
Parents and teachers who spoke to the Chronicle throughout the week, said they were concerned over the rising COVID-19 cases in the county and the inability to socially distance in the classroom.
The school board voted to confirm the transition dates to reopen the schools in an Oct. 12 board meeting but have not reviewed the decision despite rising coronavirus cases in the weeks since.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.