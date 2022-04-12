The Bozeman School Board approved its new superintendent’s contract and the hiring of three new elementary school principals on Monday.
The three-year contract with Superintendent Casey Bertram starts July 1, with an annual salary of $185,000.
“It includes a three-year term with a salary in the middle of the range set by our board when we entered the search process last year. It also falls in the middle of the salary range AA superintendents receive around Montana,” trustee Greg Neil said.
The school board approved a salary range of $175,000 to $195,000 in 2021 when they finalized the job description for the superintendent position. The estimated superintendent salary for districts like Missoula and Billings in the 2022-2023 school year is around $190,550.
Bertram will receive $185,000 plus an additional 13.5% of his salary for a total of $209,975 annually. The district does not contribute to Bertram’s health and dental insurance but he can participate in the district plan by paying the full premium.
Bozeman’s superintendent salary has been structured that way to easily compare it to other AA district’s in the state, which receive district-paid benefits, according to Mike Waterman, the district’s business services director.
The contract also outlines leave benefits, retirement benefits and professional development trainings.
The board will evaluate Bertram’s performance at least annually, focusing on professional strengths and areas needing improvement, according to the contract.
It also outlines how employment can be terminated, including by mutual agreement, by cause for job-related grounds, or without cause. If terminated without cause, the board would pay out the remaining salary and benefits in the agreement.
The contract was negotiated by Bertram, Neil, board chair Sandy Wilson, trustee Gary Lusin and school district attorney Lynda White of Berg Lilly Law Office. Former board member Andy Willet, who is an attorney, also consulted on the contract, according to Neil.
“Chair Wilson and I feel confident that it is fair to the district and the taxpayers and fair to Superintendent Bertram,” Neil said.
Bertram has served as interim superintendent since 2020, and the board voted unanimously to approve him as superintendent in January 2022.
During its Monday board meeting, the trustees also approved the hiring of three elementary school principals.
Cale VanVelkinburgh will move from principal of the Bozeman Online Charter School to principal of Whittier Elementary School.
The Bozeman Online Charter School, which is housed in the Willson administrative building, will move to Irving Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year. Irving’s principal will also serve as principal of the charter school.
VanVelkinburgh was first hired as a teacher at Bozeman High School in 2010, and later worked as assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School from 2015 through 2020.
Whittier’s principal position was not open to a search but instead Bertram decided to place VanVelkinburgh at the school after Darren Schlepp announced his resignation.
“Cale is all about innovation, is all about finding creative ways to meet the needs of students. And Cale is also about relationships. Whittier Elementary has had some challenges with a tragic loss in recent years,” Bertram said, referring to the death of former principal Craig Kitto in 2021.
Heather Chvojka will take over as Hyalite Elementary School’s principal starting in the 2022-2023 school year.
Chvojka came to the district about a year ago from Chicago as a teacher on special assignment. She has experience with English language learner students, and students from diverse social economic backgrounds, Bertram said.
Will Dickerson will become the principal for Morning Star Elementary, after working as the interim principal for Hyalite Elementary.
Bertram said Dickerson stepped into the role during a tough time in the school district during COVID and excelled in the position.
Bertram said the three new elementary principals were a testament to the leadership pipeline in the district. The district had one outside candidate that made it to the interview process
“So we had to depend on internal candidates and we’re lucky to have fantastic internal candidates. I think that’s a testament to where we’re at in terms of the economy in Bozeman and all the more reason that we invest in leadership pipeline and building up our teacher leaders to build building principal roles,” Bertram said.