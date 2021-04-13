About 500 teachers in Bozeman School District will receive a 4% increase in pay over the next two years following the agreement reached and approved this week between the Bozeman Education Association and the district.
The Bozeman School Board voted to approve the agreement at its Monday meeting, which includes a 2.5% increase beginning next school year followed by a 1.5% increase the following year.
In 2019, the school board approved pay raises for teachers of 3% in 2020 and 2% in 2021.
The agreement also includes the current health insurance benefits, with the district and teachers agreeing to share an increase to cost evenly up to 20%.
Drivers education instructors will see an hourly rate increase from $30 per hour to $32 per hour in 2021-2022 school year and to $34 per hour the following year. A high school jazz choir stipend will also be created.
The agreement also outlines expectations for each school level related to Canvas, the online learning management system implemented in the fall.
Canvas will remain the learning management system at elementary schools for the remainder of the year and teachers have flexibility with reaching out via email or posting assignments on Canvas. It was also agreed that middle school teachers would continue posting student assignments to the week at a glance section.
For high school teachers, it was agreed that the day of remote learning on Wednesday would continue and school administrators would manage student transfers from in-person to remote-only learning.
BEA and the district also agreed to continue using Canvas as an optional tool for in-person instruction for the next two years and a new learning management system could be considered in the future.
Through the weeklong negotiations, the groups also decided to create a COVID advisory task force to meet this summer to tackle ongoing pandemic questions, including under what conditions masks could be removed, what instructional models should be used next year and the possibility of coronavirus-related leave.
Other work the district and BEA agreed to continue in committees included what remote instruction would look like in the high schools, teacher expectations for the Bozeman Online Charter School, studying competitive nursing salaries in the area, compensating teachers in the summer schools and taking a systemic look at the district’s special education programs.
The agreement is set to expire on June 30, 2023.
Tami Phillipi, president of BEA, said the negotiations were a positive experience with people hearing “first hand some of the challenges we faced this year.”
Trustee Gary Lusin, who was involved in the process, said everyone involved left understanding the other members’ position.
“There were some difficult topics and I think everyone learned a lot,” Lusin said.
