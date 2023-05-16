Let the news come to you

Teacher salaries in the Bozeman School District will rise 6% over the next two years as part of a collective bargaining agreement the school board approved Monday.

Effective July 1, certified teachers will receive a 4% raise for the 2023-2024 school year. The following year, salaries will go up by 2%.

Starting teacher salary this year was $44,130. The next two years, it will rise to $45,895 and then $46,813.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

