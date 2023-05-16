Teacher salaries in the Bozeman School District will rise 6% over the next two years as part of a collective bargaining agreement the school board approved Monday.
Effective July 1, certified teachers will receive a 4% raise for the 2023-2024 school year. The following year, salaries will go up by 2%.
Starting teacher salary this year was $44,130. The next two years, it will rise to $45,895 and then $46,813.
Teachers in 2019 received pay raises of 3% and 2% for the following two years. In 2020, the raises were 2.5% and 1.5%.
Trustee Lauren Dee was a board representative during the bargaining.
“It was amazing just to see everybody working together, all the voices in the room. It went very smooth,” Dee said Monday. “We were able to creatively come up with ways to show the teachers and staff respect and that we understand what professionals they are.”
Kevin Black also represented the board.
“There’s challenging things that need to be communicated within the room,” he said, “but it’s all done with trust...We’re all looking at the same end goal, which is the kids in the middle of the room. What’s the best for the kids?”
Tami Phillippi, president of the Bozeman Education Association, said because teachers were involved in the consensus process throughout the year, and the negotiations weren’t contentious.
“We all went into the negotiations pretty clear about the situation,” Phillippi said. “We just dealt with the facts in front of us and made decisions based on what was needed for the students, what the teachers needed, the district’s needs for their budget situation, and of course we always want to have the community’s support.”
This year during negotiations there was a heightened awareness of the district’s budget situation, Superintendent Casey Bertram said.
“When you’re in a room and you have all the information and you don’t have that fear factor that something’s being hidden, then trust increases and good decisions are made,” Bertram said.
Mike Waterman, the district’s business and operations director, said the district knew it would be renegotiating with teachers this year, so teacher raises were figured into the numbers as the district moved forward with its plans to balance the budget.
Proposed raises this year were contingent on several mill levies passing, which they did on May 2. If they hadn’t passed, Phillippi said the district and the union would have had to go back to the drawing board, and the amounts of teacher raises would have been up in the air.
Phillippi said 97% of the union’s membership voted in favor of the contract.
“It was overwhelming support for it in a time when, ideally, we could have used 10% raises,” Phillippi said. “They’re still not enough to take the edge off the cost of living and just being here in Bozeman. We already have a handful of teachers that have resigned this year who are going to move to another state where they can make more teaching.”
Prospective teachers are also driven away by salaries that don’t allow them to live in Bozeman.
Bertram agreed that a 6% raise over two years doesn’t come close to keeping up with the cost of living in the Gallatin Valley.
A unique result of this bargaining agreement was removing the paperwork requirement that went along with teachers’ required 12 hours of professional development.
“Our district recognized with a lot of the changes that were happening...that teachers were already working far and above and learning more about how to do their jobs better that we didn’t need the extra paperwork to prove that,” Phillippi said.
Phillippi said she is grateful to the public for passing the levies so that teachers could have these raises.
Classified staff and professional employee pay raises should be on the June school board agenda. Administrative employee raises will be up for approval at the May 22 meeting.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.