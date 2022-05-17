The Bozeman School Board approved two new members for leadership positions, while swearing in those elected in the May race.
Greg Neil, formerly vice-chair, was voted in as the board chair on Monday night, replacing Sandy Wilson, who served two years in the position.
Neil, who has been on the board for five and a half years, served as vice-chair since May 2020. Neil said he hopes to continue the type of partner relationship he and Wilson shared with the board’s new co-chair, Tanya Reinhardt.
“(Wilson) brought a collaborative culture to the board leadership,” he said in an interview Tuesday. “I want it to be a co-chair kind of partnership with Tanya moving forward.”
The collaborative approach with Wilson helped prepare him for taking over as chair, Neil said.
“I’m sitting here now two years later feeling confident, feeling knowledgeable and feeling really excited about leading our board in this chair position,” he said.
Neil acknowledged the last few years have held challenges but said the school district was moving forward in a positive direction.
“We’ve been through some really hard times as a school district, community and a world,” he said. “We’re coming out the other side and getting back to staying in our lane as a school board and doing what we’re tasked to do by keeping Bozeman kids in the center of our room, always.”
As a top-performing, AA school district and will a top-tier superintendent, Neil said, he excited for the district’s future.
“I think our school district is in a really exciting place and we’re going to continue to do great things with and for our schools,” he said.
Neil, who has four children in the district, said he looks forward to his time serving as chair.
“I hope the Bozeman community knows by now, as a school board trustee that I’m here with no agenda and I’m here because of the Bozeman kids,” he said.
Reflecting on her time in board leadership positions, Wilson said she was thankful for everyone in the district who has worked tirelessly to serve Bozeman students.
“I would like to thank the board who supported me as chair through some very difficult times,” Wilson said.
In addition to being name vice-chair, Reinhardt was also sworn in for her third term on Monday, after winning the May election. She was first elected six years ago.
After the election, Reinhardt said she was looking forward to sharing and passing on her experience and district knowledge through serving in a leadership role
Newly elected school board member Lauren Dee was also sworn in by Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools Matthew Henry during the meeting
The board honored outgoing trustee Lisa Weaver for her service for the last year.