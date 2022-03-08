The Bozeman School District set the ballot for its May election, which will include two school board trustee elections.
The school board approved three potential levies for the high school district and none for the elementary district during Monday’s board meeting.
The election, scheduled for May 3, won’t see an elementary school general fund levy since the district is at its maximum allowable amount without voter approval following the enrollment decreases during the pandemic, said Mike Waterman, the district’s director of business services.
The high school district ballot will include a permanent general fund levy, technology fund levy and a building reserve fund levy.
The school district is asking voters to approve a permanent general fund levy of $325,000 per year. The district estimates it would be an annual tax of $1.60 for a home with an appraised value of $100,000.
Waterman said he knows there aren’t $100,000 homes left in Bozeman, but the number is easy for individuals to use to calculate the impact to their taxes.
The district is also asking voters to approve a technology fund levy to replace the existing one. The current technology levy is set at $200,000 per year. As technology has taken on an increasing role in schools, district administrators have seen the need for additional funding at the high school level.
The proposed levy would be a variable dollar amount of one mill for a 10-year duration. This year’s levy is estimated at $275,000. The annual tax per $100,000 home would be $1.35, according to the district.
The increases in the technology fund would be offset by decreases in the building reserve fund levy for the high school district, Waterman said.
The building reserve levy is expiring after six years at $1.65 million per year. With the new Gallatin High School and the newly remodeled Bozeman High School, the district is asking taxpayers to replace it with an annual $1.5 million levy for six years.
“We’re moving forward with basically newer buildings and shorter to-do lists,” Waterman said.
Maintaining the district’s buildings still requires an investment, Waterman said. Gallatin High has added additional square footage to the maintenance needs and the district is contending with the effects of inflation, he said.
“The district goes to great lengths to be good stewards of our taxpayer money,” Waterman said. “When decreases are available we also want to share those with the taxpayers as well.”
The high school district will see a total of $2.1 million between the three levies on the ballot, an estimated $10.32 annual tax for a home valued at $100,000. A majority of the total request, roughly $1.85 million, is being requested to replace levies that voters previously approved, Waterman said.
“As a result, the net voted levy increase will be $250,000 next year if all of the requests are approved,” he said.
Voters would see a $1.23 tax increase on a $100,000 home based on the net levy increase.
While there won’t be any levies on its ballot, the elementary district will still see an election with voters selecting two school board members. The terms of trustees Tanya Reinhardt and Lisa Weaver are ending in May.
As of Tuesday, Waterman said he has received four applications for the two seats, with deadlines to submit on March 24. The seats are for three-year terms.
The district has a series of meetings set to discuss and answer questions around the upcoming election with different organizations in Bozeman, including district staff, League of Women Voters, Chamber of Commerce, realtor associations and rural school districts around Bozeman.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed on April 15.