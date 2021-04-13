The Bozeman School Board voted unanimously this week to approve a contract with Casey Bertram for the role of interim superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools for the 2020–21 school year.
The school board and administrator reached an agreement for an interim superintendent contract — which includes a salary of $169,800 — that school board members approved at Monday evening’s meeting.
In February, the school board appointed Bertram to serve as interim superintendent for the next school year. Trustees opted to postpone launching a nationwide search for a candidate until the 2021-2022 school year.
Bertram and Deputy Superintendent Marilyn King have served as interim co-superintendents since Bob Connors was placed on paid administrative leave for an alleged policy violation in November. They were appointed through June 30.
Bertram’s term will run from July 1 through June 30, 2022.
At Monday’s meeting, Pat Strauss, human resources director with the district, said board leadership researched state and regional salaries for superintendents in similar-sized districts to reach the amount in Bertram’s contract.
The contract also outlines an additional 13.5% of the base salary to be added to Bertram’s compensation, or $22,923, bringing his contract to a total of $192,723.
The agreement stipulates that if the board does not offer Bertram a second superintendent contract before the end of his term, he will have the option of returning to his previous position as deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology.
Trustee Greg Neil said he was grateful to be a part of bringing the contract to the board and felt the district was in a strong place.
“I have a pretty consistent glimpse into Co-Superintendent Bertram’s professional world,” Neil said. “… In my opinion, we are very fortunately to have Casey stepping up into this interim role and the style Casey brings to the role, which is so respectful of internal and external stakeholders.”
Bertram’s appointment as interim superintendent caused a domino effect of positions to be filled, including Bertram’s previous deputy superintendent position.
On March 29, the board approved Mike Van Vuren, Hyalite Elementary principal, to serve as interim deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology during the 2021-2022 school year.
Van Vuren’s appointment left a vacancy at Hyalite Elementary for next year, which the district plans to fill with an internal candidate.
During Monday’s meeting, Strauss also updated the board on the process of filling the open administrative positions. He said two elementary principal positions will close to applicants on April 16 and interviews are planned to begin at both Hyalite and Morning Star elementary schools next week.
The district also posted for an interim assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, Strauss said. Cale VanVelkinburgh left that position to lead the Bozeman Online School last fall.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.