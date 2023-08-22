Willson School File
The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices at Willson School.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Bozeman School District’s Board of Trustees met Monday to approve their new budget, add parents’ rights policy changes and recognize staff awards.

The new budget for the district’s two high schools will be about $56.2 million, about 8% higher than last year, according to board documents. For elementary schools, the budget will be about $61 million, an increase of about 7%.

For the taxpayer impact, the high schools will get about $27.6 million of its budget from local taxes, which is a 13% increase from last year. The elementary schools will levy about $27.6 million, an increase of about 17%. The remaining funds will come mostly from the state of Montana and unused money from last year.


Patrick Bouman can be reached at pbouman@dailychronicle.com

