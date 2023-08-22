The Bozeman School District’s Board of Trustees met Monday to approve their new budget, add parents’ rights policy changes and recognize staff awards.
The new budget for the district’s two high schools will be about $56.2 million, about 8% higher than last year, according to board documents. For elementary schools, the budget will be about $61 million, an increase of about 7%.
For the taxpayer impact, the high schools will get about $27.6 million of its budget from local taxes, which is a 13% increase from last year. The elementary schools will levy about $27.6 million, an increase of about 17%. The remaining funds will come mostly from the state of Montana and unused money from last year.
Lacy Clark, director of business services for the district, said the district’s taxable value increased by about 56% from last year, and is now valued at $433.8 million. The cause for the increase, she said, is a higher population and rising property values.
According to the district’s comprehensive budget document, residents in the district — as a whole — will have to pay more taxes to fund the budget increases, but because the taxes will be collected from a larger number of people, individuals will see a decrease in what they pay.
Clark also said that, because of how Montana’s tax laws work, some of what BSD residents pay in taxes does not come back to Bozeman schools and is sent to other districts in the state.
District residents will send about $41.2 million in tax dollars to the state of Montana, Clark said, but the district will only get about $37 million back for its schools. The district gets less money back because property values are higher than some other districts, she said.
That $37 million, she said, comes back to Bozeman School District, but is also distributed to other K-8 schools whose students go to Bozeman’s high schools. The amount each school gets is based on factors determined by the state, Clark said. Some of these include enrollment, quality of education, at-risk students and how close the school is to tribal land, she said.
Montana parents’ rights bill
Recent changes to Montana state law have required school districts to create policies that give parents more control over their child’s education. The board approved a new policy to align with one of these laws, which is, according to Superintendent Casey Bertram, Montana Senate Bill 518.
SB 518 requires Montana school boards to create policies that include several ways for parents to have more control within their child’s school. The bill lists signed parent approval for joining clubs and the use of pronouns in schools.
“... a parent shall provide written consent before the parent’s child uses a pronoun that does not align with the child’s sex,” SB 518 reads. “If a parent provides written consent ... a person may not be compelled to use pronouns that do not align with the child’s sex.”
The board’s new policy said “the district will develop and implement a plan to facilitate parent/family involvement.” In a phone interview, Bertram said creating the new policy was difficult because of discrimination concerns.
“The district has had legal advice that (SB 518) might have been a violation of Title IX — discrimination on the basis of sex,” Bertram said.
Bertram said the district did not add some of the legislative changes to the policy out of concerns for Title IX, but instead added references to the state law. Bertram said the district “will be carefully navigating those situations with students and families to ensure respect, safety, and care for all students and manage district liability.”
The district’s new policy has no mention of pronoun usage but says that the district will provide opportunities for families to learn about their child’s developmental needs. The policy can be viewed under the Aug. 21 board meeting packet online and will be posted on the district’s website.
After-school care program
At the start of its meeting, the board heard a presentation from Greater Gallatin United Way, which partners with the district to offer an after-school care program called kidsLINK.
Ben Frentsos, GGUW director of community impact, said over 1,200 students from Bozeman enrolled in the program over the past year. This was a 14% increase in enrollment, he said which shows a “return to normalcy post-COVID.” The increase is also part of a national trend of single mothers returning to the workforce, Frentsos said.
“We have a lot of standards … that we recognize nationally as contributing to high quality after school care,” Frentsos said. “Those include physical activity, a nutritious snack, a positive relationship with a caring adult and the opportunity to engage in enriching content — the opportunity to find a spark for learning.”
About 225 Bozeman students were enrolled with scholarships, he said, ranging from 50% to 100% fee coverage.
According to United Way’s website, Bozeman and Belgrade students pay $12 per day for a single student, or $10 each per day for siblings. Annual registration for Bozeman students is $35 for one student or $50 for a family. Annual registration for Belgrade students is $25 for one student or $40 for a family.
During the summer, United Way operated in Hyalite Elementary School, Frentsos said, and had about 70 students per day over the eight-week summer program.
Frentsos said United Way has also tried to make the program more accessible to families by offering a Spanish language option during enrollment. He also said they can consider waiving application fees, depending on a family’s financial situation.
Faculty and staff awards
Longfellow Elementary School and Irving Elementary School were recognized during the meeting for becoming Model PLC schools. Emily Dickinson and Hawthorne elementary schools previously earned the distinction.
According to Solution Tree, the organization that grants the designation, Model PLC schools are recognized for high student performance over three years and having a plan and data to demonstrate commitment to the recognition.
Frank Vincent, a physical education teacher at Emily Dickinson Elementary School, was awarded the Elementary School Teacher of the Year Award. The recognition came from the Montana Society of Health and Physical Educators.
Vincent said his students have been engaged in his classes because of unique programs like archery, quidditch, and outdoor survival.
“The kids absolutely go bonkers for it,” Vincent said.
Deputy Superintendent Marilyn King was recognized with the Jeremy Bullock Champion of School Safety Award. Trustees applauded her effort to improve school safety through building designs, crisis response plans, counseling and suicide prevention.
“I truly appreciate the support aspect — the counseling of prevention,” Trustee Douglas Fischer said. “In this day and age, it’s super easy to lean into turning our schools into fortresses.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.