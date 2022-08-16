The Bozeman School Board approved the district’s $108.9 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, an increase of 4.7% from the previous year.
The approved budget uses one-time funds to fill a deficit of around $7 million, as the district works to right the structural imbalance in the budget.
While the district used one-time federal COVID-19 relief dollars to fill the gap in recent years, those funds ran out June 30, Lacy Clark, director of business services, said during the board’s Monday meeting.
This year, the district had just over $10.5 million in one-time money from the interlocal agreement fund and the high school building transition levy. In previous years, budget surpluses from either the elementary or high school districts were placed in the interlocal agreement fund to be used by either district.
Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations, said during Monday’s meeting that the goal for the district’s budget consensus committee is to have two years’ worth of the budgeted shortfall available in one-time funds.
The district has less than a year and a half of the shortfall covered, Waterman said.
“We’re short of our goal and that’s what brings us to our need for a reduction,” Waterman said.
The budget deficit was slightly lower than had been projected earlier in the year due to an increase in the taxable value for the high school and elementary districts. The administration assumed a 2% increase in its preliminary budget for the two districts, but both the high school and elementary school districts’ taxable value increased by more than a full percentage point over that projection.
With the taxable value higher than anticipated, the high school district’s deficit decreased from around $3 million to around $2.68 million. The elementary school district’s deficit decreased from $4.6 million to around $4.2 million.
The taxable value is reassessed by the Montana Department of Revenue every other year. Next year will be a reassessment year, which historically has seen an increase of 15% to 20% in taxable value.
“We’re limited to how much we can levy to a certain dollar amount,” Waterman said on Tuesday. “As taxable value increases, we just levy fewer mills to get to that same dollar amount. It’s a really unique aspect for schools that I think people don’t understand.”
The tax impact to individuals will also be lower than the district originally projected in the spring ahead of the school district elections. At the time, with the combined voter-approved levies and permissive levies, the district anticipated $7.14 increase per $100,000 home.
The budget approved by the school board on Monday has a total increase of $1.74 per $100,000 home, or a 1.29 mill increase.
For the 2022-23 budget, the district will levy $253.99 per year per $100,000 home, Waterman said.
During the budget discussion, district administrators and board members debated a tweak to how the district collects state funding. The state funding is disbursed when the district maxes out its high school building reserve levy.
The total building reserve levy is $3.5 million per year.
In the past, the district has levied $2.8 million of the building reserve levy and then filled the $700,000 gap with a required permissive levy, reaching the $3.5 million to receive the additional state funding.
Doing this reduces the overall tax impact on Bozeman residents while still taking advantage of the state money, Waterman said.
In the future, the district could max out the full $3.5 million building reserve voter-approved levy to reach the state funding requirement and implement the permissive levy on top of it. While it would mean additional taxes for Bozeman residents, it would decrease the budget deficit.
If it had been implemented this year, it would mean an extra $711,000 for the district’s budget. That would translate into an additional $3.91 tax per $100,000 home on top of the $1.74 increase per $100,000 home.
“We’re not recommending doing that today,” Waterman said on Monday. “It’s something we want to keep in our back pocket a little bit.”
Although the administration wasn’t recommending the change, a couple trustees questioned why they should wait until next year to possibly implement the levy increase if it would mean a decrease in the district’s long-term deficit.
Superintendent Casey Bertram said with enough one-time funds to get the district through the next year, he didn’t recommend approving an increase in taxes in August without properly communicating it to the taxpayers.
“We’ve done a nice job being transparent on finances,” Bertram said.
While the total increase would be lower than what was initially advertised in the spring to the voters, Bertram said pushing it through didn’t sit well with him. He preferred letting it work its way through the budget committee’s consensus process and properly communicating it to the public.
The budget committee first met in June and will continue meeting through December, with the recommendations taking effect for fiscal year 2023-24.
Looking ahead to the budget for the 2023-24 school year, Waterman estimated a $6.2 million district-wide deficit. With expected one-time funds, it could mean the district needs to reduce costs by around $4.1 million.
Waterman cautioned the numbers were a rough estimate with many unknowns, including the taxable value increase, voter-approved levies, enrollment growth and the upcoming legislative session.
“There’s a lot of things still yet to be determined,” Waterman said.
Waterman said the district knows it has to live within its means and has been monitoring the situation for a long time. It has put itself in a position to be “deliberate and thoughtful” when making decisions in the coming year or so, he said.
“We know that we live in one of the most supportive communities in the state and we remain grateful to their support,” he said.
