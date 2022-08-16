Willson School File
The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices are held at Willson School, photographed on Feb. 9.

The Bozeman School Board approved the district’s $108.9 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, an increase of 4.7% from the previous year.

The approved budget uses one-time funds to fill a deficit of around $7 million, as the district works to right the structural imbalance in the budget.

While the district used one-time federal COVID-19 relief dollars to fill the gap in recent years, those funds ran out June 30, Lacy Clark, director of business services, said during the board’s Monday meeting.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

