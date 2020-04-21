The last time the Bozeman School District took a big-picture look at designing elementary schools back in 1989, the internet hadn’t yet revolutionized our lives.
And there hadn’t yet been a mass school shooting at Columbine High or Sandy Hook Elementary.
Greater reliance on computers and greater awareness of security threats are just two issues being taken into account as the Bozeman School District takes a fresh look at what should go into future elementary schools.
Voters have already approved two possible locations for Bozeman’s elementary school No. 9 – one on Baxter Lane and the other in the Woodland Park subdivision near Four Corners.
While Bozeman’s eight elementary schools are getting full, the school board has decided to hold off until next year asking voters to pass bonds to build the next one.
That’s giving trustees more time to think about new requirements for elementary education – an exercise last undertaken some 30 years ago when Morning Star and Emily Dickinson schools were built. Bozeman’s student population has grown so quickly that, to save time and money, Hyalite and Meadowlark schools were built using the same basic plan, with some updates.
A committee of a dozen teachers and school administrators met last fall with architect Walt Banziger of Bechtel Architects to draft a document recommending new, updated elementary education specifications.
The school board may consider adopting the document next month, said Todd Swinehart, facilities director and a committee member.
“Safety and security – it’s paramount,” Swinehart said. Yet still the committee put a lot of emphasis on making elementary schools welcoming and inviting. “We could turn these into mini-compounds, but I don’t think we want to.”
Designs for new elementary school should strive to “encourage innovative, inspiring, safe, effective, healthy and high-performing” learning environments, the draft report said.
Committee members recommended designing elementary schools to hold up to 538 students – including two pre-kindergarten classes of 20 children each. Montana lawmakers have rejected the governor’s call to offer pre-school to 4-year-olds, something most states already have.
This would be “more of a proactive step rather than a concrete target,” the draft said.
The report also recommends secure perimeters and lockable, secure main entries to check all visitors; more flexible and collaborative spaces for learning; bringing in natural light; and having single-stall, gender-neutral or family restrooms, in addition to restrooms designated for boys and girls.
The group considered what does and doesn’t work well in the current elementary school design. People liked the special education department, sinks in classrooms for art and science projects, breakout space for small groups, in-classroom lockers, having “book-focused” libraries and having a more secure entry vestibule.
What wasn’t working well, they said, were always-open gym doors and other unsecured entrances. Using hallways as breakout space was too disorganized and noisy. And on storage, they said “there’s never enough.”
The group recommended eliminating computer rooms and art rooms, because teachers generally do those activities in their regular classrooms. Instead they asked for “maker space” rooms, where kids could use tools and be messy.
They recommended replacing woodchips on playgrounds with surfaces that are accessible to students with handicaps.
