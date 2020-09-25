A private high school in Bozeman moved to 100% remote learning this week after a COVID-19 case was reported within the school.
The Bozeman Field School attributed its week of remote learning to a case detected last week associated with the school and to the spike in cases in Gallatin County and across Montana.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we moved to 100% live-online classes this week to ensure that we are not affected by that larger outbreak. It appears that we are not,” the school said in an emailed statement to the Chronicle on Friday.
After no additional cases connected to the school were reported this week, it plans to resume in-person classes on Monday.
In its statement, the school said it spent the summer planning for a variety of scenarios so it was able to “rapidly respond with a clear and effective teaching plan for temporary live-online learning.”
The school, which has 25 enrolled students, does daily symptom screenings and temperature checks for every student, which is how it identified a potential case last week.
The school decided to open as scheduled for in-person classes on Aug. 20, with masks and social distancing protocols in place.
“Our small class sizes (4-8 students) and low student teacher ratio (6:1) ensure that we can excel during COVID – either in person or with the HyFlex model,” the school administrators wrote in a newsletter posted to its website.
Matthew Henry, Gallatin County superintendent of schools, confirmed on Friday that the school had closed this week.
“The school closed voluntarily, however, and was not forced to close by the health department,” he said in an email to the Chronicle.
Henry said at this time each school is responsible for the decision to remain open or to close based “on its unique needs and specific situation.”
In addition to the case at the Bozeman Field School, there have also been single cases reported for four different schools in the county, according to Matt Kelley, public health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
There is one case associated with Gallatin High School, one with Bozeman High School, one with Belgrade High School, and one with Emily Dickinson Elementary School, Kelley said during a press call on Friday.
The Bozeman Field School said it responded proactively this week to protect its students, faculty and families.
“The fact that we have had no other cases indicates that our mandatory mask policy and social distancing practices are working,” the school said in a statement.
