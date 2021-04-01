Bozeman Night Live fundraiser will showcase two nights of student talent

While the event may be livestreamed this year, the Bozeman Night Live talent show will still boast performances by the high schools’ orchestra, jazz band, cheer team and rocking examples of student talent that have made the show a successful fundraiser for the past 27 years.
Previously Hawks Night Live, this year will be the first show with the Bozeman School District’s two high schools. The shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. will be live-streamed from the Willson Auditorium instead of having a live audience due to COVID-19 restrictions.
All of the money raised will support the K-12 music programs in the school district, said Melea Mortenson, co-chair of the event. About half of the funds typically go to high school students and there’s “even more need now with two high schools,” she said.
The Kamerata Orchestra performs during a rehearsal for the 27th annual Bozeman Night Live on March 31, 2021, at Willson School.
Ticket purchases were down as of Wednesday compared to previous years but she was hopeful more people would buy tickets before the weekend, Mortenson said.
purchasing a tickets online, people will receive a password to log into the event. Tickets People can also purchase a DVD copy of the show for $15.
With each night’s line-up unique, Mortenson encouraged people to buy tickets for both evenings.
Mortenson said the shows might be a bit smaller compared to a normal year, with about a third of the students involved in the production. But it will still have a variety of talent, she said. With a smaller number of students participating, she said there would be three finalists this year instead of the normal five finalists. Each would receive a $75 award.
Emily Egstad performs during a rehearsal for the 27th annual Bozeman Night Live on March 31, 2021, at Willson School.
There will also be an audience choice award, where viewers will have the opportunity to text in their favorite act, and a professionalism award.
Mortenson said each night will showcase the district’s talented high school students, including performances from the Bozeman High dance and cheer teams, jazz bands from the two high schools, a drumline, and students performing songs from an opera, the Hamilton musical, country and folk artists and instrumental performances.
Olivia Yochim, a sophomore at Bozeman High, will perform an opera song, “Amarilli Mia Bella” by Italian composer Giulio Caccini, during Friday’s show. It’s her first time performing during the talent show and she chose her song because “it was a beautiful piece,” she said.
The Kamerata Orchestra performs during a rehearsal for the 27th annual Bozeman Night Live on March 31, 2021, at Willson School.
Yochim said she wanted to use her talent to bring people joy and loved opera because it “allows a lot of expression.”
Friday’s show will also feature five vocalists and three musicians performing a song, “First Burn,” from the musical “Hamilton.” The group said they decided on the song because it is a “powerful women moment,” the song highlights vocal skills and it is fun to perform.
A band calling themselves The Devil Went Down to Bozeman will be performing “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” on Friday.
Saturday evening’s show will include performance by a band called The Five Horseman, a vocal group called The Descartes and a band called Fun Dips.
