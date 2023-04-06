Let the news come to you

When the Bozeman High School choir sings Eric Whitacre’s “Fly to Paradise,” the music seems to travel through your feet and right up into your heart. It’s the kind of singing that led to their performance at Carnegie Hall last month, and they’re bringing their talent back home on Friday and Saturday for Bozeman Night Live.

The shows start at 7 p.m. both nights and feature Bozeman High School and Gallatin High School students showing off talent of all kinds for a shot at prizes and prestige.

Bozeman Night Live, put on by the Bozeman Friends of Music, started 31 years ago as Hawks Night Live back when BHS was the only high school. The production is a variety show with singing, music, comedy and dance.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

