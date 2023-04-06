Bozeman High School senior Nathan Padgett plays Paul Simon’s “The Boxer” on banjo during a dress rehearsal for Bozeman Night Live at the Willson Auditorium on Wednesday, April 6, 2023. The annual talent showcase featuring high school performers can be seen Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. (Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America)
Griffin Brokaw, a junior at Bozeman High School, sings “Fly Me To the Moon” accompanied by a jazz band during a dress rehearsal for Bozeman Night Live at the Willson Auditorium on Wednesday, April 6, 2023. The annual talent showcase featuring high school performers can be seen this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Bozeman High School freshman Hallie Clark plays a piano piece called “Nuvole Bianche” during a dress rehearsal for Bozeman Night Live at the Willson Auditorium on Wednesday, April 6, 2023. The annual talent showcase featuring high school performers can be seen this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Bozeman High School choir sings during a rehearsal for Bozeman Night Live at the Willson Auditorium on Wednesday, April 6, 2023. The annual talent showcase featuring high school performers can be seen this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Spike tape gives cues for stage crews during a rehearsal for Bozeman Night Live at the Willson Auditorium on Wednesday, April 6, 2023. The annual talent showcase featuring high school performers can be seen this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Crew members set up the stage at the Willson Auditorium for an act during a dress rehearsal for Bozeman Night Live on Wednesday, April 6, 2023. The annual talent showcase featuring high school performers can be seen this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Bozeman High School senior Nathan Padgett waits to take the stage during a rehearsal for Bozeman Night Live at the Willson Auditorium on Wednesday, April 6, 2023. The annual talent showcase featuring high school performers can be seen this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
When the Bozeman High School choir sings Eric Whitacre’s “Fly to Paradise,” the music seems to travel through your feet and right up into your heart. It’s the kind of singing that led to their performance at Carnegie Hall last month, and they’re bringing their talent back home on Friday and Saturday for Bozeman Night Live.
The shows start at 7 p.m. both nights and feature Bozeman High School and Gallatin High School students showing off talent of all kinds for a shot at prizes and prestige.
Bozeman Night Live, put on by the Bozeman Friends of Music, started 31 years ago as Hawks Night Live back when BHS was the only high school. The production is a variety show with singing, music, comedy and dance.
The event is Bozeman Friends of Music’s biggest fundraiser with all of its profits benefiting K-12 music programs in the Bozeman School District.
Melea Mortenson, co-chair of the event, is wrapping up her decade-long tenure planning Bozeman Night Live. When her son, now 35, was a participant, she said she knew she had to be a part of the event. Mortenson said Bozeman Night Live is a volunteer-run contest with awards each night and monetary prizes. The judges are local musicians and musical experts.
The support from Bozeman residents has been a major factor in the show’s success, Mortenson said.
Students audition in January and rehearse as much as they can before tech week in April, where they practice entrances and exits and dial in lights and sound done by student volunteers. All in all, more than 250 students participate each year.
“I’m always amazed by the progress they make from when they try out to the final. It’s inspiring to see their efforts and let them have this moment in the sun,” Mortenson said.
Mortenson said some of the students who’ve participated in the past have gone on to become professional musicians because they were inspired by the experience.
Michael Certalic, an orchestra teacher at both high schools, has been involved in Bozeman Night Live every year since its inception. He played violin along with a banjo player in the very first show. Since then, he has participated in some way every year.
“It’s amazing to see the show it’s become over these years,” Certalic said. “My favorite thing is actually just seeing the creativity and the spirits of my students blossom onstage.”
Certalic said the technical side of the show has seen huge development in staging, sets and lights. He said the show’s polish shows off its talent like never before.
BHS junior Nomi Friedman sings soprano in the school’s award-winning choir. She started with musical theater in elementary school and went on to do choir in middle and high school.
The song “Fly to Paradise,” she said, is unlike the classical chorale music they usually do. She said choir director Jacob Malczyk is good at choosing music that highlights the choir’s talents.
Choir is Friedman’s favorite class because of the kindness and support she receives from her peers.
“There’s literally no judgment, and I think what we do is actually pretty impressive. Like, the sound that we make and how dedicated everyone is, I think it’s really inspiring,” she said.
Sophia Larson, a senior at Gallatin High, plays trumpet with the jazz band. She’s performing “Fly Me to the Moon” at Bozeman Night Live.
Larson was basically drafted by another student into auditioning, she said. Before the audition, everyone from both schools was able to get together and do a 90 minute rehearsal to get ready.
“I’ve made some friends from the other school that I didn’t really know before, which is nice,” Larson said.
Larson picked up the trumpet in fifth grade because her older brother played it. She said playing allows her to come out of her shell.
“I feel like with trumpet and having to play loud, you sort of like unlock parts of your personality that you didn’t really know that you had before,” Larson said. “Like, sometimes I’m still a little bit shy as a trumpet player, but when I get to play really loud, it makes me feel really, really good.”