Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.

All told, the list penciled out to nearly $400 million, including a trio of university system projects that Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said target “100-year-old buildings that have never been through a major renovation.” However, Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, drew lawmakers’ attention during public comment to the notable absence of one item: a new building for Montana State University’s 12-year-old two-year campus, Gallatin College.

The request, Gillette explained, was MSU President Waded Cruzado’s top priority heading into the 2023 Legislature. But the $38 million ask did not appear in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget proposal in November. Still, Gillette continued, MSU and the Bozeman community have continued to press the issue in conversations with the governor’s office, hence her desire to put it on lawmakers’ radar as they discuss the state’s broader long-range planning package, House Bill 5.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.