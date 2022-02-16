Bozeman High School’s speech and debate team won the state championship for the second year in a row, and went on to qualify 21 students for the national championship over the weekend.
The group had a rough start to the season but was able to rally at the end to earn their second consecutive state championship, according to head coach Adam Thane.
“I personally feel like we had to work a lot harder this year for this victory, not that that diminishes the work of last year but this year felt like a much harder push so putting it together is much more rewarding,” said Brooke Bothner, a Bozeman High senior.
The students who spoke to the Chronicle said it was a well-earned victory.
“We had to work for the win. There were a lot of hours put in in the weeks leading up to state,” said Hugh Burroughs, a junior.
This state championship was also in person after a couple years of virtual competition, which students said added to their excitement.
“Since last year was virtual, being able to compete in person and get that award in person just made it that much more satisfying,” said Raven West, a junior.
Logan Sigler, a senior, said having an audience, even if it’s a judge, makes the events more rewarding and easier to connect with what they’re doing.
Through those challenges, the students said this season involved a lot of coaching and supporting each other and supporting each other.
“Everyone just pulled together and we did quite well,” Thane said of the team.
One of the hurdles the team had to overcome earlier in the season was when a couple of their coaches got COVID-19.
“The team really, really stepped it up when coaches were down and out. It was a good thing to see,” Thane said. “…What is the biggest accomplishment of a teacher or coach is when you’re people don’t need you any more and it was nice to see the self sufficiency.”
The group is already looking to the future after qualifying at least 21 students for the national championship to be held mid-June in Louisville, Kentucky.
“It was a pretty rocky start to the season. We didn’t win as dominantly as we had in the past but it was cool to have state roll into the success of (the national qualifiers),” said Asa Hadely, a junior.
Thane said he expects the group to begin fundraising for their travel to the national competition in April. It’ll be the first most of the students will be able to attend in person due to the pandemic.
