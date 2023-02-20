It’s been another winning year for speech and debate teams at Bozeman and Gallatin High Schools as 30 total students head to the National Speech and Debate Association High School National Tournament in June.
Bozeman High won its third consecutive state championship in late January, sweeping all four categories of the sweepstakes award. Gallatin High took third in speech, debate and overall. Bozeman is sending 26 competitors to nationals in Phoenix, and four are coming from Gallatin.
Bozeman High Hawker Sparta Evans, 17, had a rocky start to the season with not much time to prepare for one of her speeches, a dramatic interpretation.
“It definitely takes some late nights, you know, being willing to stay a little later than you might usually want to sort of get the results you want,” she said.
Evans said she feels fortunate to be surrounded by great teammates and coaches.
After four years on the team, 18-year-old Hugh Burroughs has maintained a winning record. Along with partner Chandler May, he won the state championship in dramatic interpretation.
“It’s been really great, especially for my senior year to cap off with qualifying so many people,” he said.
Preparing a speech is a lot of work with no shortcuts, Burroughs said. As a freshman, he was hesitant about joining the team, but he’s glad he did.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said. “Every minute of it has just been an absolute joy.”
Raven West, 17, has also been with the team for four years. She said leaving will be bittersweet.
“I have loved seeing all the people that I’ve coached over the years just like flourish into these amazing speakers,” she said. “But now I have to leave them all, which is really sad, but I’m hoping to come back and help coach, which is awesome.”
West said she loves the opportunity to have a captive audience to listen to her talk on topics she’s passionate about.
The winningest members of the team this year were Caitlin Williams and Ian Becker, who went an incredible 41-2 in debate. It’s the best single-season debate record of all time of any style in the state of Montana.
Debate topics do not go easy on students either. Williams said her subject was NATO and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and cyber-security.
“It takes a year to really understand what you’re talking about,” Williams said, “but it’s cool to get that really in-depth knowledge about stuff, and it’s a great way to do that.”
Coach Adam Thane called his group of Hawkers “phenomenal.” After watching them grow intellectually, he said it’ll be hard to say goodbye.
Thane said so much discourse today is short on listening and logic, which is the antithesis of what the Hawkers do as a team.
“Seeing a group of young people who can listen and who can feel and express empathy and kindness and rationality is really, really refreshing,” he said.
In May, the team is having a fundraiser showcasing students and honoring film producer and Hawker alumnus Per Saari. Saari is the director of development for Blossom Films and won an Emmy for the series “Big Little Lies.”
The event not only raises funds to send winning competitors to nationals, but will also help send some students and coaches to Tanzania, where they will form the Pan-African Speech and Debate League.