Hawkers
Buy Now

Bozeman High seniors Sparta Evans, Hugh Burroughs, Raven West and Caitlin Williams pose for a photo with their clutch of trophies on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Bozeman High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

It’s been another winning year for speech and debate teams at Bozeman and Gallatin High Schools as 30 total students head to the National Speech and Debate Association High School National Tournament in June.

Bozeman High won its third consecutive state championship in late January, sweeping all four categories of the sweepstakes award. Gallatin High took third in speech, debate and overall. Bozeman is sending 26 competitors to nationals in Phoenix, and four are coming from Gallatin.

Bozeman High Hawker Sparta Evans, 17, had a rocky start to the season with not much time to prepare for one of her speeches, a dramatic interpretation.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.