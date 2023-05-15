If the Bozeman High School Hawkers speech and debate team win any more trophies, they may have to take over a second classroom. Their skills will take them to yet another national competition in mid-June.
This year, though, the students’ dedication to their craft doesn’t stop at structured competition. Due to a kismet of events, 11 team members are headed to Tanzania this summer to teach other students and coaches how to become champion speakers and debaters.
The trip came about from a chance meeting.
Every year, coach Adam Thane participates as a mentor teacher in the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement program. According to the program website, “Participants take part in academic seminars, observe and co-teach in U.S. classrooms, and collaborate on best educational practices.”
The person Thane was paired with was from Tanzania and got to watch Thane’s team in action.
“He said, ‘This is exactly what I really want to do in my country. Can we make this happen?’” said Thane. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I think we probably can.’”
They’re calling it the Pan-African Speech and Debate League, and Thane said he hopes their guidance can help shape the next generation of Africa’s leaders. Bozeman High students will travel to Tanzania to provide workshops in speech, debate, research skills, elocution, civil discourse, respecting opposing points of view and more.
Word spread among the exchange teachers about Thane’s plan to take the Hawkers to Africa, and within a week, another half-dozen countries wanted in. When those teachers made their next stop in Washington D.C., that number went up to around 15.
“There are people interested across the whole continent,” Thane said. “Hopefully, this one goes very well and then we try and get it going and expanding.”
Thane said the planning and logistics are a challenge, so the league is starting small and traveling to Mwnaza, Tanzania, to workshop with 56 students from eight other schools. The team will be in Africa for three weeks.
Coaches and student leadership from the team picked who would go on the trip via an application process. They looked for a diverse set of skills, different grade levels and applicants who displayed team values.
“The goal of our team is always to try and make the world better with the skills that we learn. A lot of times, that comes after high school,” Thane said. This gives us the opportunity to actually try and make an impact in the world using speech and debate skills while the students are still in high school, which I think is an incredible opportunity.”
The team is raising funds for the trip through an upcoming event on May 17 called “Hawkers Make History.” The event showcases team talent and honors a history-making Hawker alumnus. Last year, the honoree was Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia.
This year, it’s Per Saari, who is the director of development for Blossom Films and won an Emmy for producing the series “Big Little Lies.”
Held at The ELM, Hawkers Make History will include performances, free desserts, a cash bar and a question-and-answer session with Saari led by Thane and featuring questions from audience members.
Saari participated in debate in the early 1990s and was a Hawker during his sophomore and junior years at Bozeman High. He said in an email that he got into debate because his older brother was something of a star. Saari said Bozeman takes speech and debate very seriously, so then-coach Ann Sullivan recruited him a year early while he was still in junior high.
“I think they had high hopes for me on which I’m not sure I delivered, honestly, but the experience was rewarding in ways I couldn’t have anticipated,” Saari said.
Saari said that logic and communication are fundamental skills he depends on every day in his profession. The process includes starting with big picture ideas and concepts, making a plan, articulating that vision and artfully and tenaciously pushing your position
“These are debate skills. I use them every day to get television shows and films made,” Saari said.
Saari believes that debate develops the mind much the way learning a second language or playing a musical instrument does. It impacts everything you do and is fundamental to how you think and affects how you see the world, he said.
“I feel indebted to the Bozeman debate team for giving me some of the most rewarding years of my life,” Saari said. “I credit Ann Sullivan for that — for believing in me and nudging me forward towards my dreams. My path zig-zagged into other areas, but the origins were with the team and the brilliant, funny people involved with it.”
