A NASA scientist walks up to a high-schooler and asks him how astronauts could play Dungeons and Dragons in zero gravity. It sounds like the start of a joke, but students at both Bozeman high schools this year had the opportunity to solve NASA problems for a chance to see their solutions implemented in space.

Four groups of students are heading to Houston in a few weeks to present projects as part of the NASA HUNCH program.

HUNCH (High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware) is a nationwide program where NASA identifies problems they have in their flight programs and frames them for high school kids.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

