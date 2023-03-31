A handmade auger is displayed with a fly ash and wax brick it produced, a possible building material on the moon, on a table in an advanced engineering class at Gallatin High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Two groups of students from the class will be taking their projects to Houston, Texas to show NASA engineers as finalists in a NASA’s HUNCH program.
Gallatin High School student Kiedis MacFarlane looks at classmate Trey Kimm as Sam Stewart takes a turn on a computer during an advanced engineering class at Gallatin High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Two groups of students from the class will be taking their projects to Houston, Texas to show NASA engineers as finalists in a NASA’s HUNCH program.
Gallatin High School student Trey Kim pushes a lunar scooter prototype that he designed with classmates in an advanced engineering class on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Two groups of students from the class will be taking their projects to Houston, Texas to show NASA engineers as finalists in a NASA’s HUNCH program.
Gallatin High School student Sam Stewart pulls up a 3D rendering of a wheel for a lunar scooter that he designed with his classmates in an advanced engineering class on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Two groups of students from the class will be taking their projects to Houston, Texas to show NASA engineers as finalists in a NASA’s HUNCH program.
Gallatin High School senior Trey Kimm holds up 3D printed wheel he designed with his classmates for a scooter to be used on the moon in an advanced engineering class at on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Two groups of students from the class will be taking their projects to Houston, Texas to show NASA engineers as finalists in a NASA’s HUNCH program.
Gallatin High School student Cody Wilkins uses a thermal camera to look at the temperatures of a brick making prototype for future lunar civilizations during an advanced engineering class at on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Two groups of students from the class will be taking their projects to Houston, Texas to show NASA engineers as finalists in a NASA’s HUNCH program.
A NASA scientist walks up to a high-schooler and asks him how astronauts could play Dungeons and Dragons in zero gravity. It sounds like the start of a joke, but students at both Bozeman high schools this year had the opportunity to solve NASA problems for a chance to see their solutions implemented in space.
Four groups of students are heading to Houston in a few weeks to present projects as part of the NASA HUNCH program.
HUNCH (High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware) is a nationwide program where NASA identifies problems they have in their flight programs and frames them for high school kids.
HUNCH has eight divisions. Students can create teams or work on projects individually. They do research, come up with ideas on how to build their projects and create prototypes to show to NASA representatives.
The students participate in a research review, then a preliminary design review via Zoom with NASA officials. The final step is a face-to-face critical design review in Billings.
“After the (NASA) team has seen every design across the nation, they come up with their finalists, and that’s the top five of each problem,” said Gallatin High teacher Glenn Bradbury.
For one project, the lunar wheel, Bozeman has two of the top five teams this year.
After the teams present their projects, NASA retains the information and tasks its engineers with solving the problem in a way that may include elements of the students’ prototypes.
“They’re real design problems,” said Bradbury. “They’re not just made up. (Students) are trying to actually solve these problems, so elements of their designs will likely make it in the final version, whatever it is for whatever mission it is.”
The teams won’t know which parts of their designs made it into the final product until NASA builds or implements them.
Both Bradbury and Bozeman High teacher Carl Poeschl said they turned kids loose on the projects with minimal coaching
“For them to start with just a basic set of specifications and to build through that and come up with these solutions is really incredible,” Bradbury said.
This year was Poeschl’s first time participating in HUNCH. He had two teams make the finals.
“I was very surprised how well they took off with a lot of it,” Poeschl said. “My biggest role was simply just to sit there and ask questions.”
Gallatin Sophomore Cody Wilkins worked on a project that mixes lunar dirt with plastic to create bricks, which are then used to build structures.
The main challenge of the group’s problem was creating the augur, which went through two prototypes before they made one from metal washers cut, bent and welded to a center rod.
“It looks a little funky, but it works.” Wilkins said.
Wilkins said he’s had fun problem solving, working with his team and getting to talk to NASA scientists. He said he also enjoyed that the project was made to solve a real-life problem instead of a theoretical one.
“Part of it’s going to get to go on the moon, which is absolutely incredible,” Wilkins said.
Trey Kimm, a senior at Gallatin, worked on the lunar wheel project. The wheel goes on a scooter that has to go up to 15 miles per hour, last for 300 miles on the moon, withstand extreme temperatures and hold 100 lunar pounds.
A lot of their designs were based on things NASA had done in the past. Kimm said the reviewers liked that their wheel was designed to turn and the fact that they did practical tests of their design.
It was fun to work for and communicate with NASA, Kimm said.
“We’ve been told that we’re going to be in the same room as the Saturn 5 rocket, which is just an insane, a big human feat, and it’s just super cool,” he said.
Over at Bozeman High, senior William Nash also worked on a lunar wheel.
Nash said he and his teammate have been in robotics for several years, so they had the right background. They used 3-D printers to create their prototype, then they moved on to welding up an aluminum, carbon fiber and titanium wheel.
“We did a lot of brainstorming and thinking,” Nash said, “and I think that was probably what I thought was the most fun because we just got to learn so much about everything in space.”
Cameron Taylor, a Bozeman High junior, and his teammate chose a virtual reality project that simulates how astronauts could interact with asteroids in space. The project was a perfect fit because Taylor wants to go into computer science after high school.
“It was a really daunting project,” Taylor said, “and we knew right away that the majority would just have to be spent working, so we really just kind of dove in.”
Taylor said his team’s preliminary project was done pretty quickly. Then it was a matter of going through the code with “a virtual machete” to work out all the kinks. He said his team’s exhaustive research and how they tapped every source of knowledge they could is what set their project apart.
Taylor said he can’t wait to go to Houston.
“I’ve always been obsessed with NASA and space travel, so getting to go to the Johnson Space Center is a dream come true,” Taylor said.
