The classrooms are filled, the auditorium is ready to be filled, and the ribbon has been cut — that’s a wrap on Bozeman High School’s roughly $30 million in renovations, which started in May 2020.
While landscaping is scheduled to be finished in early spring, the district held an official ribbon cutting Tuesday evening celebrating the completion of the high school’s renovations.
“It’s exciting,” said Principal Dan Mills. “There’s been a lot of flexibility and patience shown by our students and staff … We have this beautiful building.”
The demolition of the old classroom wing started in spring 2020 to make way for the two-story wing that includes 15 new classrooms and a new common area.
“That was a very spread out, sprawling campus. Now most of that will be new green space on the corner of 11th and Main,” Mills said.
Students started off this school year in the new classrooms, with larger hallways in the wing to include breakout spaces for students to spread out.
The new entrance along Ruth Thibeault Way and the student commons area opened in November 2021. The space is still awaiting some furniture and equipment for the coffee shop, similar to the one in Gallatin High.
Mills said he expects the student commons coffee shop to open by the spring.
“The commons has become a very busy and vibrant place. There’s students in there before school, after school and during lunch hanging out,” Mills said. “The commons is meant to be a space for people to gather.”
The high school’s long-awaited auditorium was completed in mid-January. The 750-seat space has already been host to a band concert, a faculty meeting, and a parent night. The high school’s theater program is slated to perform the play “Our Town” in April. Other band, choir and orchestra concerts are in the works.
Bozeman and Gallatin highs will continue to use the Willson Auditorium for certain shows, but the Hawks are looking forward to having their own auditorium space.
“We’re encouraging all of the staff members to think of ways to use it,” Mills said. “… We have this beautiful new auditorium and we want to use it as often as we can.”
While a lot of the landscaping on the Main Street entrance has taken place, the grassy area on the eastern side of the building is still awaiting sod, Mills said.
The district’s contract with general contractor Langlas and Associates will end in July 2022.
“The last few months, something new was done every day. All of the sudden we’re here and we have this renovated building,” Mills said, adding he was looking forward to starting the next school year with all of the furniture and landscaping in place from the beginning.