Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bozeman High School students entered their school’s new entrance along Ruth Thibeault Way and the student common space for the first time earlier this week, as renovations on the school near completion.

District and school officials expect a majority of the roughly $30 million renovations to be complete by early 2022 with landscaping and irrigation wrapping up in the spring.

“It felt like a good milestone, and just in time before the heavy winter sets in,” said Director of Facilities Matt Stark about the opening of the new student commons and entrance.

Along with the new entrance, the covered outside walkways students used to navigate around the construction have been removed with students able to move through the connecting hallways.

Bozeman High Principal Dan Mills said it was good timing to have all the hallways connected, eliminating students needing to walk outside to get between classes ahead of the winter weather.

While many people might see the entrance on 11th Avenue as the main school entrance, more students on a daily basis come through the Ruth Thibeault Way entrance, Mills said.

In the next week or so the music wing will fully open, too, with contractors waiting for a few sound booths to arrive and be installed.

The high school’s long-awaited auditorium is the last large piece to be completed.

“We’ll have that space for years to come, to host events and host students meetings in there,” Mills said of the auditorium.

Stark said he expects the 750-seat auditorium to be finished at the end of December, with the seats recently installed after some supply chain delays saw seats arriving in waves instead of all at once.

An auditorium specialist will be running tests on the audio-visual equipment and training staff to run the systems in mid-December.

Like most construction projects in the last year and half, Bozeman High’s renovations haven’t been immune to supply chain or workforce challenges during the pandemic.

“Supply chain issues are apparent everywhere and we’re a part of that,” Stark said.

The construction is still waiting for some items like glass and lights that have been in short supply. But overall, Stark said, there hasn’t been anything too major since Langlas and the district had long lead times on ordering materials and supplies.

COVID-19 also played a role in staffing the worksite. Positive cases, quarantines or isolation continue to be a challenge, like in most workplaces, Stark said.

Like Gallatin High, Bozeman High will have its own coffee shop in the student commons area. It’s slated to open in spring 2022, Mills said.

Renovations on the district’s first high school have been underway since May 2020. While most of the renovations will be finished by early January 2022, construction on the high school won’t formally wrap until summer 2022. The district’s contract with general contractor Langlas and Associates will end in July 2022.

As work on the auditorium wraps up, Mills said he’s planning to have a ribbon-cutting event of some kind to celebrate the completion of the large construction projects.

Mills said he was looking forward to being able to “celebrate as a school community.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.