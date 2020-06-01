Wendy Tage laughed as she threw clumps of dirt at one of Bozeman High School‘s old red brick walls, symbolizing her eagerness the start demolishing the old wings so the school’s $29.5 million renovation can finally begin.
Demolition of the old wings is going to begin this week to make way for Bozeman High’s new two-story classroom building, student commons and 750-seat auditorium.
School officials held an official ground-breaking ceremony Monday at the corner of Main Street and 11th Avenue to mark the occasion.
“This is a happy day,” said Tage, a longtime school board trustee. “I’ve always wanted to break something in this building, it’s in such poor condition.”
After school officials wielded gold shovels to heave symbolic bits of dirt, Superintendent Bob Connors thanked the builders, architects and school administrators who worked on the project.
Most important, Connors said, he wanted to thank school voters, who passed a $125 million bond issue three years ago to build Bozeman’s second high school and renovate the original high school, “so we can have two quality high schools.”
The $93 million new Gallatin High School is nearly finished at Oak Street and Cottonwood Road, and it’s “incredible,” said Sandy Wilson, school board chair.
“Voters were so generous,” Wilson said. “We’re going to have two awesome high schools.”
Tage said 12 years ago when she first started working with a team of architects on plans to remodel Bozeman High, she’d wanted to tear down the old wings, some of which date back to the 1950s.
Though people sometimes decry demolition of what seem to be perfectly good buildings, Tage said they’re not.
“There’s been too much wear and tear,” she said. “They’re poorly designed. You can’t build up. It’s kind of an antiquated section of building. It’s more cost effective to tear down and start fresh.”
Steve Langlas, president of Langlas and Associates, general contractor for both high school projects, said a 10-phase plan has been worked out with emphasis on keeping students safe during construction. “It will be tricky, but we have a good plan in mind,” he said.
Demolition will begin this week, with the first steps building a road through D wing and razing the old library J wing, to make room for the new auditorium and classroom building. The whole project should take 22 months.
The south parking lot along Main Street is already torn up and should be reconstructed before school starts in August.
“We’re really excited,” Langlas said. “We’ll make it a success for Bozeman.”
Gallatin High School is about 97% finished, said Roger Davis, Langlas’s senior project manager. Furniture is already being moved in. The big push now is to finish the music wing and get grass to grow so sports camps might use the fields this summer.
Gallatin High’s new auditorium is “awe inspiring,” said Todd Swinehart, school facilities director, adding that Bozeman High’s auditorium will use the same design.
“It’s so nice to be at this point – we’ve been trying to figure out what to do (with Bozeman High) since the early ‘80s,” said Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent. “You think of the generations that have gone here … but to repair it would be a waste of resources.”
Bozeman school officials first planned to demolish the old wings a dozen years ago, and voters in 2005 passed a $55 million bond issue to build a new Chief Joseph Middle School, renovate the old middle school into the new center of Bozeman High School, tear down the old wings and build a new auditorium.
But then Bozeman’s building boom sent construction costs sky high and seismic problems were discovered that cost $3 million to fix, so the auditorium and demolition had to be scrapped. School leaders decided to concentrate the $36 million renovation fund on fixing up the North Classroom building as the new heart of Bozeman High.
Building the new classroom building and auditorium nearby will be a big help, Johnson said.
“It’s going to be way more efficient from an energy standpoint and student movement standpoint,” Johnson said. “The auditorium is going to be a game changer. ... We’re going to end up with a really, really good finished product.”
“We ought to be proud of this,” Tage said.
