A fundraiser and raffle organized by a recent Bozeman High School graduate aims to raise money and awareness around food insecurity for students in Gallatin County.
The fundraiser is organized by the Bozeman Schools Foundation, with gift card baskets being raffled off online and Urban Kitchen donating a portion of its sales to a program that feeds students when they’re not in school.
Nina Romano, 18, graduated from Bozeman High School a semester early in January, and has spent the last few months interning with the Bozeman Schools Foundation.
Romano, whose parents Joe and Megan own Nina’s Tacos and Urban Kitchen, organized the fundraiser and raffle to benefit the KidsPack program.
Local businesses contributed gift certificates for six themed baskets that will be raffled off. Businesses include The Lark, Blackbird, The Loft, Dave’s Sushi, Bridger Detail, Gallatin Valley Furniture and Big Sky Summit, as well as tickets to a Montana State University football game.
Romano estimates that each basket is worth upwards of $500.
Raffle tickets will be sold online until April 14, with winners drawn on April 15. Tickets are $10 apiece or six for $50.
Urban Kitchen will be donating 10% of its sales on April 14 to the KidsPack program, which is run by the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and HRDC.
The program provides students a bag of food that goes home with them at the end of the week to ensure children have enough food over the weekend.
The bags, which are handed out by the students’ schools, are filled with items like canned fruits and vegetables, nonperishable milk, soup and granola bars. The Gallatin Valley Food Bank estimates it costs $5 per bag.
Romano said she did her senior project on food insecurity and hunger in Bozeman.
“It definitely opened my eyes to how big of an issue hunger is in Bozeman,” Romano said. “From what I’ve seen there’s quite a large gap between the wealthy and the less fortunate here in Bozeman. I don’t think it’s talked about a lot.”
Each week the food bank hands out 400 to 450 food packs distributed between 33 schools in Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison counties. Between 100 and 125 of the food packs are given to students in the Bozeman School District, according to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
In February, the Bozeman Schools Foundation held its third annual fundraiser for the KidsPack program, which raised around $22,000. It fell short of its goal to fundraise between $30,000 and $35,000 for the program, which costs over $80,000 to run annually.
Shortly after starting her internship with Bozeman Schools Foundation, Romano began working on raising money for the KidsPack program.
In a statement, Megan Romano said the family was honored to support the Bozeman Schools Foundation and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank to raise funds and increase awareness of student hunger.
Jenn Lammers, executive director of the Bozeman Schools Foundation, said Romano was the foundation’s first intern.
Lammers said she hopes to have students working with the foundation in the future as part of its goals of “promoting excellence in education, recognizing students of character and connecting our schools to the broader community.”
Romano said she was surprised and grateful for how many local businesses decided to donate gift certificates.
“I’m only 18 and just graduated. I’ve never held or hosted a fundraiser, and I’m most excited to see how this all turns out, how we can make a difference,” Romano said.