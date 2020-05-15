A black barrier erected on Bozeman High School grounds along Mandeville Creek is a first sign that the school’s $29.5 million reconstruction is about to begin.
A sturdy bridge has also been erected over the creek to let heavy construction equipment reach the area where demolition and construction will soon take place.
Contractors are trying to get an early start, with school buildings closed to students because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Todd Swinehart, school district facilities director.
The black ribbon running between the high school wings and the creek is a barrier to protect the creek from runoff, silt and soil that will be kicked up during demolition.
Construction work was slated to start in mid-June when school let out, but with students already gone because of the virus, it could begin a little sooner, Swinehart said. “We want to dive in in earnest pretty quick.”
To get ready, school custodians, staff and teachers have been clearing out classroom furniture, projectors and other equipment that can be reused. Student lockers have been emptied and contents bagged up so students could retrieve their belongings.
“We want to keep as much out of the landfill as possible,” Swinehart said.
Four old brick classroom wings — C, D, E and J, all facing North 11th Avenue —will be demolished at the start of Bozeman High’s makeover, to make way for constructing a new two-story classroom building, student commons and 750-seat auditorium. The whole project is expected to take two years.
Some old bricks will be salvaged but most won’t be reused or sold because there’s hazardous material in the mortar, Swinehart said. Asbestos is one of the materials that will have to be abated.
The plan still calls for saving the stained-glass window of a hawk in the old library and reinstalling it in the new student commons, he said. Another stained-glass window from administrative offices will be protected, as well.
The reconstruction of Bozeman High was included in the $125 million bond issue voters approved overwhelmingly in 2017 to build a second high school to accommodate Bozeman’s growing number of students.
Construction of new Gallatin High at Cottonwood and Oak streets is about 95% finished, Swinehart said. Langlas & Associates is the general contractor for both high school projects.
Work crews are putting finishing touches on Gallatin High’s spacious student commons, which will be the first thing students see when they enter the new building.
“It looks fantastic,” Swinehart said. “It’s been fun to work on and we’re going to be able to show it off to the community.
“We’re planning to do the same for Bozeman High.”
Gallatin High’s auditorium, which will be duplicated at Bozeman High, has the chairs in and the sound and technology equipment are being installed. It will be as awe-inspiring to the public as the renovation of Willson Auditorium, Swinehart predicted.
No decision has been made yet on whether there’s enough money left in the project to install solar panels at Gallatin High, but the energy-saving geothermal system is in, being put through its final paces.
Public tours, which had to be canceled when the virus hit Montana, haven’t been rescheduled.
“The big push right now will be to make sure we can get kids in this fall,” Swinehart said. “We’re thankful to the taxpayers, to the community support.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.