A graphic design campaign that started as a Montana State University class project has spread around the state and is now being displayed in a local high school.
The MT 988 project was started by MSU art professor Bruce Barnhart and led to 90 student poster designs for the National Suicide Prevention Line. Eleven were chosen by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office to be used for the statewide awareness campaign around the new number.
Started in mid-July, the three-digit phone number 988 connects callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a 24/7 line staffed by trained counselors.
Barnhart, who led a similar poster project prior to the 988 launch, decided to bring the class project back and invite other professors in the MSU School of Art to participate.
Emerson Egloff, a sophomore graphic design student, was enrolled in Barnhart’s ideation and creativity class. Egloff’s poster design was chosen to be a part of the MT 988 campaign and to help spread awareness of the hotline.
Throughout the project, Egloff learned that Montana has consistently had one of the highest suicide rates in the country for reasons including a lack of behavioral health resources, alcoholism, stigma behind depression, vitamin D deficiency and altitude and metabolic stress.
In 2020, Montana was third in the nation for suicide rate per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Barnhart said education was an important part of the project, with experts from the American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide coming in to talk with students.
For Egloff, it’s important for people to know that asking for help is a courageous act and the 988 hotline is one of many resources available to them.
“If people take anything away from this project, I hope people learn that there are resources to help those that are struggling with mental health and that they are not alone,” Egloff said.
Egloff said there’s often a misconception that talking about suicide is not a conversation for young adults but it’s a serious topic that deserves more attention.
“Navigating young adulthood is tough, but there are so many people that want to see you succeed and so many resources available,” Egloff said. “Bringing this to the high school raises even more awareness for such a vulnerable group and I would have appreciated it if my high school had stressed the awareness more instead of averting the conversation.”
Patrick Hoffman, Bozeman High art teacher and faculty sponsor of the school’s art club, said he was approached by Barnhart in the spring about hosting the exhibit. Hoffman said the Robert and Gennie Deweese gallery has a long history of working with MSU.
The MT 988 exhibit will stay up through mid-October, with three other exhibits and a final Bozeman Senior art show scheduled this year. While the high school’s gallery typically showcases professional artists and an undergraduate exhibit was out of its practice, Hoffman said the content and messaging were important.
“It’s part of the mission for the gallery to connect relevant community projects to our students,” Hoffman said. “It will benefit our population.”
Hoffman’s goal with the art department and gallery is to build an appreciation of what artists do and how students can apply creative thinking to their own passions.
“Art is all around you. It adorns your walls and expresses our political positions and can be used for social change and can be used to describe history,” he said.
Hoffman’s design class has already toured the gallery and it started a conversation with his students about how to communicate and message via art. A creative writing class also has plans to visit the exhibit and Gallatin High School teachers have an open invitation to use the gallery.
Hoffman added that he often sees students in the gallery space during the lunch hour.
Out of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic came increased awareness of and conversations around mental health, Hoffman said.
“Students seem to be more aware of how they feel in terms of anxiety and stress and how they feel around their peers,” he said. “From that is an advocacy for taking care of yourself and that includes being aware of your own state of being and being aware of when you feel negative and down and how you can seek help.”
The MT 988 project is the crisis version of that awareness, he said. It’s important for students to know there’s a full spectrum of support based on their level of need, from teachers and counselors in the building to therapists out of the building all the way up to a crisis hotline.
“When I asked my design class if they knew what the 988 hotline is, they all knew what it was. There’s an awareness of it and I think that’s a good thing,” Hoffman said.
The exhibit has taken on a life of its own, Barnhart said, with other schools and organizations around the state interested in showcasing the 988 exhibit after it leaves Bozeman High School. The project already had a pop-up exhibit at the Rialto theater as part of September’s downtown art walk.
It was important for the project to connect people at the individual and community level, Barnhart said.
“I’ve come to understand working on this project that there are lots of people that are really affected by this issue that you might not think of,” Barnhart said.
The project even opened a new conversation between Barnhart and his father-in-law, who lost his brother to suicide.
“Before I began this work, we never talked about it. I’ve been married for a long time, and we just never had that conversation. For 20 years, we never talked about it. But now we do,” he said.
