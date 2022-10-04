Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A graphic design campaign that started as a Montana State University class project has spread around the state and is now being displayed in a local high school.

The MT 988 project was started by MSU art professor Bruce Barnhart and led to 90 student poster designs for the National Suicide Prevention Line. Eleven were chosen by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office to be used for the statewide awareness campaign around the new number.

Started in mid-July, the three-digit phone number 988 connects callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a 24/7 line staffed by trained counselors.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.