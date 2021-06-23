Construction at Bozeman High School has accelerated with students out of the building for the summer.
The project is running ahead of schedule with classrooms and new entryways set to welcome students’ return to school next fall, according to construction managers and district administrators.
The $30 million renovations include 20 classrooms, a new auditorium, a refinished gym floor, updated heating and cooling systems and maintenance upgrades.
With teachers and students out of the building since June 11, the construction has ramped up in the past few weeks. The new wing of the high school was coming together with counters and black-topped counters installed in science rooms.
By fall, the Hawks’ gym walls will be repainted and the floors sanded down and repainted, which will include the school’s updated logo, said Roger Davis, senior project manager with Langlas and Associates, during a tour with district officials on Tuesday.
Langlas also constructed Gallatin High, and Davis has worked with the district on the two high schools since the bond passed.
The practice pods and classrooms in the music wing will also get renovated, with work in that area unable to start until after school was out for the summer. The BHS band camp, which takes place at the school, is scheduled for mid- to late August.
The 780-seat auditorium, which is a mirror of Gallatin High School’s space, is scheduled for completion in October, Davis said. The catwalk system is already installed and roughly 300 cables are hanging above the stage and ready for lighting and audio connections.
Some of the other features of the renovation, like entryways and the halls of the new wing, will look familiar to those who know Gallatin High.
“It was a conscious effort to make the two schools look the same,” Davis said.
The wide halls of the new wing provide ample breakout space for teachers to utilize outside the classroom, Davis said. The wing will have about 10 rooms upstairs and eight downstairs. Two other classrooms were added in another part of the building as part of the construction.
The acceleration of construction comes as the district’s facilities department is undergoing a transformation of its own. After former director of facilities Todd Swinehart left the district, the school board approved the hiring of the new director Matt Stark on June 14.
With a shakeup in facilities department, the district selected former administrator Steve Johnson out of four proposals to be the owner’s construction representative, or the “eyes and ears of the board,” Johnson said.
With stories of nationwide shortages on construction supplies and labor, Johnson said there have been a few hiccups but nothing substantial.
The construction is about 65% complete, according to the district.
Davis said he expects the bulk of the work will be finished by December 2021 but the contract between Langlas and the district runs through June 2022.
