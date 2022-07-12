A group of Bozeman and Gallatin High swimmers, parents and their coach urged the school board on Monday to address the closure of the Swim Center and the uncertainty around the teams’ upcoming season.
The Swim Center was closed May 20 due to structural issues with the roof and one of the walls. The ongoing closure puts Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade high schools’ upcoming swimming season in limbo.
The dozen people who spoke at Monday’s school board meeting stressed the importance of finding a solution to maintain the swim season ahead of its late-November start.
While there have been opportunities for the teams and local clubs to practice at Bogert Park, as they head into the fall there’s a lot of anxiety over where they’ll practice and compete, said Siobhan Gilmartin, head coach of Bozeman and Gallatin high schools’ swimming teams.
“We were hoping to keep our program on the school board’s radar because they have so much they’re keeping track of and managing. It’s easy to kind of slip through the cracks. We just wanted to provide some context and stories for them to consider,” Gilmartin said in an interview on Tuesday.
One of the hardest things in the last month or so, Gilmartin said, was the uncertainty and keeping on top of what’s going on so she can let her athletes and families know.
“My hope is we’re valued as much as the other sports that provide a community for our students,” Gilmartin said.
While the school board members couldn’t engage in a conversation during public comment, Gilmartin said she felt they were receptive and heard the group’s concerns around their swim season.
“We’re so grateful for that and I just hope that translates into perhaps elevating the priority the school district and city place on repairing the Swim Center as soon as possible,” Gilmartin said.
With the city commission scheduled to meet Tuesday evening, Gilmartin said she was hopeful they would provide more information about their plans.
“I want to move forward and find ways to open those doors back up to all of the kids who have been missing their time at the Swim Center and missing having a second home,” Gilmartin said.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Casey Bertram said the district has a positive working relationship with the city and has been receiving consistent updates on the Swim Center.
The city announced Monday that initial results showed the truss system had enough structural integrity to be repaired. Bertram said they expected an official determination on the integrity of truss structures by July 22, with the design team providing initial solutions by July 29.
“If the trusses need to be replaced rather than repaired or if the repair timeline extends into the 2022-2023 AA swim season, we will need to come together as a community to find alternative options for the community pool. Bozeman Public Schools stands ready to be at the table and part of the solution,” Bertram said.
The district’s Activities Director Mark Ator and Gilmartin are working to schedule conversations around “plan B” options, including talks with the YMCA and Eagle Mount, according to Bertram.
Bertram said he appreciated the positive advocacy of the students and families during the board meeting.
The district “understood and appreciated the nervousness and challenges this issue creates for our local swim programs, including the AA swimmers at BHS and GHS,” Bertram said.
For Christina McColley and her daughter Rylee, their family is trying to figure out their next steps.
Rylee, who will be a junior this fall, is an All-American scholastic swimmer. She has 10 universities that have already approached her about scholarships, and she’s looking at swimming with a Division I college team, according to McColley.
When the Swim Center first closed, McColley and her daughter were driving two to three times a week to Butte to practice. Going to school then spending five hours driving plus her training time impacted Rylee academically, McColley said on Tuesday.
The family is considering a partial move outside of Montana so Rylee can swim and compete.
“We’re considering leaving the state and leaving my husband and two other kids for six months so she can pursue her passion and her future,” McColley said.
Megan Belasco, a parent of multiple swimmers in the district and board president of the Bozeman Barracudas swim club, said it was troublesome that the teams were still influx for the last two months.
“It feels like we would not be in this place were it another sport and that’s challenging for the athletes and coaches,” she said.
Belasco said she wanted to see the city and district prioritize the repairs and ensure the teams could have a season.
During public comment Monday, a sophomore at Gallatin High School spoke about the important role the swim team played for him when he first moved to Bozeman in 2020.
“The first thing my parents signed me up for was swimming. Swimming is like a second home to me,” he said.