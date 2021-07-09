Bozeman School District expanded its summer school program offerings after a year of atypical learning for Bozeman and Gallatin high schools to better accommodate the growing needs of students.
Between 50 and 60 students signed up for the district’s summer credit recovery program — almost four times the number of students in a typical school year — with more classes offered to help students stay on track for graduation.
Leading up to the summer, Bozeman High and Gallatin High administrators were gauging the need among students, with a “moving picture” on who was eligible and who could commit to the summer schedule, said Dan Mills, principal of Bozeman High School.
“It was a tougher year than others,” Mills said. “We wanted to give all students the opportunity to go into next year on as solid of ground as they could.”
In a typical year, the high school would primarily offer a few math summer courses “for a small handful of students, about a dozen,” Mills said.
But this past school year the district saw an increased need for the credit recovery classes from more students and in more subject areas due to challenges created by in-person-learning restrictions related to the pandemic. This summer the district is offering three math classes, three English classes and a biology class for Bozeman High and Gallatin High students.
The summer is divided into two sessions, with the second session running from July 6 to July 23. The classes are from around 8 a.m. to noon at Bozeman High but are for students from both high schools and include teachers from both schools.
The classes are designed for students to show proficiency in the area they might have struggled in during the school year, Mills said.
“Generally, it’s designed to focus in on the areas that students need to show proficiency in,” Mills said. “What I’m seeing so far is a lot of success.”
As the high schools worked to get a clear picture of the need among students, they also needed to recruit more teachers for the summer classes.
Across the two sessions, there are four math teachers, two English teachers, a science teacher and a special education teacher.
“Having our own teachers in person with them was the best way to make the most immediate fix possible,” Mills said.
Anecdotally, Mills said the summer credit recovery program is a mix of students who were learning in person and remote during the school year.
There are some students who might have struggled with the course material no matter what kind of school year it was and those who found it hard to keep up in class because they were learning remote or had other challenges related to the pandemic, Mills said.
For those students who might not have been able to do the summer program, Mills said the high schools have other resources available for them to ensure they stay on track for graduation, including retaking the specific class or online course for credit.
“I’m excited for these students, that they have an opportunity to do this this summer,” Mills said, adding it was important to do “anything we can do to not enter next year with baggage from this year and to have a successful fall for all of the students.”
